Mittwoch, 21.06.2023
Nochmal Einstiegschance: 117% an einem Tag könnten sich wiederholen…
Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

WKN: A0J3QM | ISIN: FI0009014377 | Ticker-Symbol: OFK
Tradegate
20.06.23
15:23 Uhr
38,900 Euro
+0,080
+0,21 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ORION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,25038,29016:55
38,26038,28016:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.06.2023 | 16:10
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orion Oyj: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen)

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS
21 JUNE 2023 at 17.00 EEST

Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (KeskinäinenEläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly or indirectly by Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen increased on 21 June 2023 above five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation's total voting rights.

Total positions of Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen subject to notification:

% of shares and voting rights
(total of point A)		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B)		Total of both in % (points A + B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.68% of shares



5.00% of voting rights 		0.00 2.68% of shares
5.00% of voting rights

 141,134,278 shares
776,919,536 voting rights

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009014369 1,847,000 shares
36,940,000 voting rights


 0.00 1.31% of shares
4.75% of voting rights 		0.00
FI0009014377 1,929,629 shares
1,929,629 voting rights 		0.00 1.37% of shares
0.25% of voting rights 		0.00
POINT A SUBTOTAL


3,776,629 shares

38,869,629 votingrights

 2.68% of shares
5.00% of voting rights

Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financialinstrumentExpirationdateExercise / Conversion PeriodPhysicalorcashsettlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
POINT B SUBTOTAL

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO 		Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.