The World Economic Forum announces selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers, companies that are tackling such issues as sustainability, climate change and healthcare.

SVX, which is future-proofing the manufacturing of cathode active materials (CAM) via a single step, dry, proprietary process, is among the winners.

This year's cohort includes representation from 31 economies on six continents.

SVX, the Bay Area-based manufacturing innovation company producing lower cost and lower carbon cathode active materials (CAM), was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers." The startup, founded by Virginia Irwin Klausmeier, has invented a proprietary method using lower cost and less refined material inputs in a single step process to manufacture CAM for electric vehicles and energy storage applications.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early-stage companies that are at the forefront of new technologies and innovation and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

"We're excited to welcome SVX to our 2023 cohort of Technology Pioneers," said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. "SVX and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of innovation and disruption needed to help us solve the world's most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the Forum's content work that brings together the public and private sector to tackle these global issues."

As a Technology Pioneer, Klausmeier will be invited to engage with the World Economic Forum, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues. Technology Pioneers will also be invited to join Forum events and discussions throughout the year, bringing together leading stakeholders from the public and private sector.

"Being recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum is a great honor and it is humbling to be considered alongside the world's most prolific innovators," said Klausmeier. "We believe that SVX can pave the way for low-cost EVs and grid storage solutions, while also dramatically reducing the environmental footprint of CAM production no compromises."

This year's Technology Pioneer cohort includes startups from 31 economies, with a third led by a woman chief executive. China has the second highest representation with 12 Technology Pioneers, behind the US with 29 companies.

About SVX

Sylvatex (SVX) is transitioning the world's energy systems through foundational manufacturing improvements impacting our zero-emission electric future. The Company has developed and is commercializing a lithium-ion battery cathode production technology that uses a sustainable, waterless manufacturing process. By unlocking greater cost-efficiency in battery production, SVX is enabling EV automakers and the battery supply chain to meet the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries while accelerating the widespread adoption of electrified mobility.

About The World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. The World Economic Forum provides the community with a platform to engage with public and private sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

The Technology Pioneers community is part of the Innovator Communities within the Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Innovator Communities convene the world's leading global startups across different growth stages from early-stage Technology Pioneers to growth-stage Global Innovators and unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion.

