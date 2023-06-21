Machine Control System Market worth $7.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global machine control system market size is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2023 to USD 7.3 billion by 2028 at CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include the anticipated increase in demand driven by the growth of the construction industry and elimination of bulk earthworks setout and surging pegging.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=62579001

Browse in-depth TOC on "Machine Control System Market"

120 - Tables

50 - Figures

200 - Pages

Machine Control System Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $5.1 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $7.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% Market Size Available for 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Equipment, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Sustaining reliability and accuracy in data provided by machine control systems based on GNSS technology Key Market Opportunities Rising trend of 3D modeling and scanning across industries Key Market Drivers Safety concerns associated with workers and heavy construction machinery



Excavators are expected to hold the largest size of the machine control system market by 2028.

Excavators are commonly used within machine control systems for various applications in the construction and earthmoving industries. These systems utilize advanced technology to provide real-time positioning and guidance to excavators, improving their precision and productivity. By integrating GPS or GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) technology with onboard sensors and control units, machine control systems enable excavators to perform tasks with greater accuracy and efficiency. The equipment can benefit from features such as automatic grade control, depth control, and slope control. This allows operators to achieve precise excavation depths, follow specific slope angles, and maintain consistent grades throughout the project. Machine control systems provide real-time feedback to the operator, displaying the desired cut or fill values, ensuring that the excavation is performed according to the required specifications.

The infrastructure industry is projected to account for the largest size of the machine control system market in 2023.

The market for machine control systems in the infrastructure vertical is thriving due to its ability to deliver precision, efficiency, and cost savings. Infrastructure projects require accurate and efficient construction processes to meet specific design requirements. Machine control systems enable construction equipment to perform tasks with enhanced precision, minimizing rework and material waste. This results in improved productivity and faster project completion, crucial for time-sensitive infrastructure projects. Additionally, these systems contribute to cost savings by optimizing material usage and reducing errors. They also ensure compliance with safety regulations and design standards, enhancing overall project quality. With their ability to deliver accurate and efficient construction processes, machine control systems have become essential tools in the infrastructure industry.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=62579001

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for a machine control system from 2023 to 2028.

The machine control system industry in Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the largest share during the forecast period. The dominance of the market is attributed to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, leading to a high demand for advanced construction equipment. The growing construction industry in Asia Pacific, driven by population growth and government initiatives, fuels the need for efficient and precise construction processes. Machine control systems enable companies to enhance productivity, optimize resources, and meet tight project timelines. Additionally, the region's focus on adopting advanced technologies and government investments in infrastructure development further contribute to the market's substantial size. The combination of these factors establishes Asia Pacific as a key market for machine control systems in the construction industry.

The key players operating in the machine control system companies include Topcon (Japan), Trimble Inc. (US), Hexagon AB (Switzerland), MOBA Mobile Automation AG (Germany), Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. (US), and EOS Positioning Systems, Inc. (US), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=62579001

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Geographic Information System Market by Offering (Hardware (GIS Collector, Total Station, LiDAR), Software, Services), Function (Mapping, Surveying, Telematics and Navigation, Location-Based Service), Industry, Region - Global Forecast, 2025

Energy Harvesting System Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by End-use System, Technology, Component (Transducers, Power Management Integrated Circuits and Secondary Batteries), Application, and Region - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2026

Building Management System Market by Software (Facility, Security, Energy, Emergency, Infrastructure Management), Service (Professional, Managed), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Smart Home Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Smart Speaker, Smart Kitchen and Smart Furniture), Software and Services, Sales Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Building Automation System Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Offering (Facility Management Systems, Security & Access Controls, Fire Protection Systems, BEM Software, BAS Services), Communication Technology (Wireless, Wired), Application and Region - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/machine-control-system-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/machine-control-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/machine-control-system-market-worth-7-3-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301856513.html