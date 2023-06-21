AAC Clyde Space has announced a rights issue to raise SEK73.7m on a three-for-five basis at SEK0.60/share. The fully subscribed issue will raise c SEK60.6m net (after costs of SEK13.1m) for the company and is 65% covered by subscription commitments from several existing shareholders, potential investors and management. In combination with a secured SEK20m loan facility, the proceeds will be used to support working capital as AAC grows its space data as a service (SDaaS) business and funding for the acceleration of the xSPANCION satellite constellation project.

