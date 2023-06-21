North London Grammar School (NLGS): International Greenwich Olympiad (IGO2023): Inspiring Excellence in Innovation

LONDON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Greenwich Olympiad (IGO2023), organised and sponsored by North London Grammar School (NLGS), concluded on 18th June in London, UK. In its second year, IGO2023 has surpassed all expectations, bringing together 356 talented students from 41 different countries, and showcasing 224 innovative projects that competed across 12 categories.

Partnering with the prestigious Queen Mary University London for accommodation arrangements, IGO2023 provided participants with a unique opportunity to experience the facilities designed for aspiring university students. The event commenced with a splendid opening ceremony held on the QMUL campus, where the diversity of nations was celebrated as students proudly displayed their national flags, adorned in traditional costumes.

The exhibition day, held on the scenic campus of NLGS, witnessed students passionately presenting their projects to a panel of over 70 experts and subject specialists. The esteemed judges were astounded by the calibre of projects on display, commenting on the high level of promise demonstrated by several entries.

Throughout the 8-day event, participants embarked on memorable excursions and captivating city sightseeing tours across London and Cambridge. In London, they had the opportunity to explore iconic landmarks such as Buckingham Palace, Madam Tussauds, and Camden Town, take a ride on the famous London Eye, and immerse themselves in the rich knowledge housed within the British Museum and Science Museum. Additionally, they experienced the vibrant atmosphere of Oxford Street, Piccadilly Circus, China Town, Leicester Square, and the luxury of Harrods, all while enjoying the serene beauty of Hyde Park and Regent's Park. A full-day trip to Cambridge further enriched their experience, featuring a tour of the city centre, punting on the picturesque River Cam, and a visit to the renowned King's College grounds and chapel.

The excitement reached its zenith during the grand awards ceremony, where the competition results were revealed, and the winning students were awarded certificates and medals. Every participant and supervisor received a certificate of participation, along with exclusive IGO 2023 gift packs, recognizing their valuable contribution to the event.

Building on the resounding success of IGO 2023, plans are already underway for an even more spectacular event in the summer of 2024. The IGO will continue to serve as a platform for young innovators and visionaries from across the globe to showcase their remarkable projects, fostering a spirit of collaboration and inspiring excellence in innovation.

