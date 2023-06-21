Stenograph, LLC: Stenograph Announces the Release of the Graphite Luminex II

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Stenograph®, LLC has revealed a new color for the Luminex II writer. The Graphite Luminex® II features a dark gray top with choice of white or black keys, thumbwheels, and bottom shell.

Graphite Luminex® II

"Our Sapphire and recently introduced Black Tie are the most popular Luminex II colors we offer now and we wanted to expand our dark-color options, adding another modern, neutral color," said Veronika Mikhailova, Senior Product Manager of Writers. "Gray still dominates trends today, and our rich, deep Graphite Luminex II has a very stylish and sophisticated look."

The Graphite Luminex II looks elegant and professional while offering maximum reliability, comfort, and accuracy. The Luminex II allows for adjustments of depth of stroke, tension, sensitivity, stacking, splitting, and individual keys to be made with no need to recalibrate. Thus, each reporter can customize the machine to their own personal comfort and touch. With Stenograph's TrueStroke Technology, the travel, direction, and acceleration of each key is independently measured, sensed, and analyzed to discern dragging, splitting, stacking, and shadowing. By interpreting the nuances of the reporter's writing throughout the day, the Luminex II ensures the most accurate translation from the first stroke to the last.

To experience the ultimate in writer technology, visit the Stenograph booth at the 2023 NCRA Conference & Expo in Houston, Texas, July 27-30. The new Graphite and Black Tie Luminex II color combinations will be on display, along with the rest of the Luminex II color lineup.

