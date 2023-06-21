Global Rock Sport Protection Products Market Predicted to Make a Strong Comeback After the Pandemic Debacle with a Striking CAGR of 8.1% in the 2022-2031 Timeframe| Research Dive

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The global rock sport protection products market is predicted to see striking growth by 2031, owing to manufacturers' rising production of lightweight and durable products globally. The North America region is expected to be dominant during the forecast period.

Global Rock Sport Protection Products Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global rock sport protection products market is projected to generate a revenue of $2,070.1 million and grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the analysis timeframe from 2022 to 2031.

Segments of the Rock Sport Protection Products Market

The report has divided the rock sport protection products market into the following segments:

Type: climbing harness, specialized clothing, climbing carabiners, and others

Climbing Carabiners - Predicted to have the fastest growth by 2031

The increasing use of climbing carabiners to connect climbing ropes, harnesses, and other gear and provide a secure attachment point is predicted to foster the growth of the market sub-segment in the coming period.

Accessories: belay devices, nuts, hexes, helmets, camming devices, and others

Belay Devices - Registered the highest market share in 2021

The rising use of belay devices by climbers to participate in rock climbing and other outdoor activities safely is expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment throughout the analysis period.

Distribution Channel: online and offline

Offline - Held the largest share of the market in 2021

The increasing preference of customers to shop for products of different brands from offline stores and get expert advice from sales staff who can suggest the best product according to their needs is expected to amplify the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

Buyer Type: individual and institutional

Institutional - Held the maximum market share in 2021

There are many institutions such as schools, universities, recreation centers, and other public facilities that provide access to rock climbing and other outdoor activities, which is expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment forward.

Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA

North America - Expected to hold the dominant market share by 2031

The increasing popularity of rock climbing and other outdoor activities particularly among the younger population across the region and the growing emphasis on safety in the rock sport industry owing to the increasing high-profile accidents and incidents is expected to boost the regional growth of the market further.

Dynamics of the Global Rock Sport Protection Products Market

The growing focus on creating lightweight and durable products by manufacturers globally that provides maximum protection against major impacts and other hazards is expected to fortify the growth of the market throughout the estimated period. Moreover, the rising availability of rock sport protection products in online stores with fast and reliable shipping options and the growing preference of consumers to shop a wide range of products at their comfort are expected to create immense growth opportunities for the rock sport protection products market over the analysis period. However, the high-cost materials used in the production of rock sport protection products may impede the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Rock Sport Protection Products Market

The rise of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated the growth of the rock sport protection products market same as various other industries. This is mainly due to the disruptions in the supply chain and shortages of materials and components which have directly affected the production and availability of rock sport protection products during the pandemic period. Moreover, the shutdown of many manufacturing facilities and movement restrictions have delayed the shipping and transportation of finished products. All these factors have decreased the market's growth throughout the crisis.

Key Players of the Global Rock Sport Protection Products Market

The major players of the market include

Mad Rock Climbing

Ober Alp SPA

Great Trango Holdings Inc.

Petzl Distribution

Metolius Climbing

Mammut Sports Group AG

Anta Sports Products Limited

Kailas Sports Products Co. Ltd.

EDELRID GmbH & Co. KG.

SINGING ROCK s.r.o.

These players are mainly working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to gain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in April 2021, Eldridge, a leading American holding company announced its acquisition of G-Form, a leading provider of technology-driven protective solutions. With this acquisition, Eldridge aimed to expand their range of products, enter new sports and non-sports industries, scale international distribution, and increase production of its game-changing SmartFlex technology.

