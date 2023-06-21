Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - Rome Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RMR) (FSE: 33R) ("Rome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Serge Nawej Tshitembu has been appointed to the Company's board of directors.

Mr Nawej is a qualified lawyer, a Congolese national who grew up in Belgium and is based in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC"). He is currently a professional business consultant, and has significant experience advising mining construction and infrastructure companies operating in Africa, particularly the DRC, in respect of strategic development, finance, legal matters and government relations and geopolitical challenges. Mr Nawej has an extensive network of contacts across Asia, the Middle East and Africa and assists companies with their fundraising activities. Mr Nawej is regularly invited as a speaker or moderator to global and African business events.

Mr Nawej completed his legal qualifications (and remains registered as a lawyer) in Belgium. He previously practiced law in Belgium and the DRC, and was a key contributor in the development of a successful law firm based in the DRC involved in major cross border transactions in Africa. Mr Nawej is a director and shareholder of one of the Company's joint venture partners.

Mark Gasson, President and CEO of the Company, states that "Serge Nawej's significant business experience in Africa, especially in the mining sector in the DRC, and his extensive network of professional investor and government contacts will be of great assistance to the Company and its plans to explore and develop the exciting Bisie North Tin Project in eastern DRC."

The Company also announces that Mr Patrick Flint has resigned as a director of the Company. The Board thanks Mr Flint for his contributions during the period he served as a director.

About Rome Resources

Rome Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that has entered into two option agreements and a binding term sheet to acquire direct and indirect interests in two contiguous properties situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern DRC, which are collectively referred to as the "Bisie North Tin Project". Rome intends to fund exploration on the project up to the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

Contacts

Investors / Shareholders

Mark Gasson

President, CEO & Director

P: (604) 687-6140

Media

E: info@romeresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although Rome Resources Ltd believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Rome Resources Ltd disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170842