Groupe Berkem, a leading player in bio-based chemistry (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker: ALKEM), announces today that it is considering merging its main subsidiaries, BERKEM, EUROLYO, LIXOL and ADKALIS, grouped together within their parent company BERKEM DEVELOPPEMENT (a wholly owned subsidiary of Groupe Berkem), according to a schedule currently being drawn up.

Through this internal restructuring, Groupe Berkem intends to simplify its organization and optimize interactions between its various business areas. As an expert in bio-based chemistry, Groupe Berkem contributes to the ongoing ecological transition. The synergies created between the various business lines and activities thanks to the Group's diversified expertise enable it to address the many needs of companies in terms of sustainability and to respond effectively to their expectations.

This project is a continuation of the reorganization carried out in recent months, which structures the Group around four high-potential core businesses:

Construction Materials Division: formulation of solutions for the protection, decoration and maintenance of wood and mineral materials at all stages in the life of buildings and construction materials;

Health, Beauty Nutrition Division: development of active plant ingredients for cosmetics, nutraceuticals and the food industry;

Hygiene Protection Division: production of solutions dedicated to protecting people, foodstuffs and products against pests and damage caused by fungi;

Industry: resin synthesis for the printing ink market, or even technical vegetable oils and solutions for the adhesive and road marking markets...

Olivier FAHY, Chairman and CEO of Groupe Berkem, comments: "Groupe Berkem has built its identity around strong expertise, strengthened over the years by targeted acquisitions that have enabled us to address high-potential market niches. With the recent acquisitions of i.Bioceuticals and Biopress and the intensification of our international strategy, symbolized by our recent joint venture in the Ivory Coast, we felt it was essential to restructure our organization. In addition to simplifying our Group's operations, the aim of this merger is to unite us around a common project, namely, to integrate bio-based chemistry into conventional chemistry. We know that our unique expertise and that the many possible synergies between our different industrial activities will enable us to respond even more effectively to the issues facing industry today in terms of the ecological transition".

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday life (Construction Materials, Health, Beauty Nutrition, Hygiene Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.8 million in 2022. The Group has almost 200 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 4 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), Chartres (Eure-et-Loir) and Tonneins (47).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).

www.groupeberkem.com

