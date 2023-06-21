Regulatory News:

Aelis Farma (ISIN: FR0014007ZB4 Ticker: AELIS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of treatments for brain diseases, announces that the availability of the description of the share buyback program authorized by the Annual General Meeting of May 24, 2023.

Pursuant to Article L. 22-10-62 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, the Combined General Meeting of shareholders authorized on May 24, 2023, in its 10th resolution, the Board of Directors to implement a share buyback program of the Company, with powers to subdelegate in accordance with the law.

In accordance with Article 241-3 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the description of the share buyback program is included in the Company's Universal Registration Document, which has been filed with the AMF on April 26, 2023, under number R.23-018.

This document is available on the Company's website at: https://www.aelisfarma.com/investors.

About AELIS FARMA

Founded in Bordeaux in 2013, Aelis Farma is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of drugs, the Signaling Specific inhibitors of the CB1 receptor of the endocannabinoid system (CB1-SSi). CB1-SSi have been developed by Aelis Farma based on the discovery of a natural brain defense mechanism by the team led by Dr. Pier Vincenzo Piazza, the Company's CEO, when he was director of Neurocentre Magendie of the INSERM in Bordeaux. By mimicking this natural mechanism, CB1-SSi appear to selectively inhibit the disease-related activity of the CB1 receptor without disrupting its normal physiological activity. CB1-SSi have consequently the potential to provide new treatments for several brain diseases.

Aelis Farma is currently developing two first-in-class clinical-stage drug candidates: AEF0117 for the treatment of CUD, currently being tested in a phase 2b study in the United States; and AEF0217 for cognitive disorders, including those of Down Syndrome (Trisomy 21), currently in a phase 1/2 study people with Down syndrome in Spain. The Company also has a portfolio of innovative CB1-SSi for the treatment of other disorders associated with a dysregulation of the activity of the CB1 receptor.

Aelis Farma draws on the talents of more than 20 highly qualified employees.

For more information, visit www.aelisfarma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

ISIN: FR0014007ZB4

Ticker: AELIS

B Compartment of Euronext Paris

