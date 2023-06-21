A new milestone in completing the initial business combination between Transition S.A. and Arverne Group S.A.S.

If the transaction is approved by Class B shareholders, it will be finalized as from September 2023 and no later than October 31, 2023

In the event that Class B shareholders reject the transaction, Transition would have until December 21, 2023, to find a new target. In the absence of a business combination with a new target by such date, Transition would be dissolved by March 21, 2024

Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Transition SA (Euronext Paris: TRAN) (the "Company" or "Transition"), met on June 14, 2023, under the chairmanship of Mr Xavier Caïtucoli, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and agreed to convene a special general meeting of shareholders holding Class B preference shares in the Company ("Class B shares) on July 26, 2023, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 11.3 and 20 of the Company's bylaws, in order to vote on the proposed Initial Business Combination ("Rapprochement d'Entreprises" as defined in the Company's bylaws) with Arverne Group SAS (the "Special Meeting"). The notice of the Special Meeting was published today in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) and is available on the Company's website.

The proposed Initial Business Combination is outlined in the joint press release published by the Company and Arverne Group SAS on June 16, 2023 (the "IBC Notice

It is reminded that shareholders of the Company who wish to have all or part of their Class B shares redeemed may do so by following the procedure detailed in the IBC Notice and the notice of the Special Meeting.

For the redemption process to be initiated, the proposed Initial Business Combination with Arverne Group SAS needs to be previously approved by the Special Meeting, in accordance with the Company's bylaws. In this scenario, cancellation of the repurchased Class B shares and payment by Transition of the redemption price will take place as from September 2023 and no later than October 31, 2023.

In the event that the proposed Initial Business Combination is rejected by the Special Meeting, Transition will have until December 21, 2023, to submit a new proposal of an Initial Business Combination at another special meeting, to be completed within the same timeframe. If these conditions are not met, Transition would be dissolved by March 21, 2024, and the Company liquidated in accordance with the rules related to distribution of the Company's assets and any liquidation surplus, as set forth in Article 27.2 of the Company's bylaws.

Important notice

European Economic Area France

United Kingdom

United States of America

Canada

Public information

Contacts:

Media Contact Transition

Investor Contact Transition

