Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Einstiegschance: 117% an einem Tag könnten sich wiederholen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
21.06.2023 | 18:10
241 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Struct Finance Launches Customizable Interest Rate Products, Enabling DeFi Users to Earn Predictable Returns

DJ Struct Finance Launches Customizable Interest Rate Products, Enabling DeFi Users to Earn Predictable Returns 

Chainwire 
Struct Finance Launches Customizable Interest Rate Products, Enabling DeFi Users to Earn Predictable Returns 
21-Jun-2023 / 16:38 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Tortola, British Virgin Islands, June 21, 2023 - Struct Finance, a DeFi platform that enables investors to engage with 
tailored structured financial products linked to digital assets, today announced the mainnet launch of its innovative 
Interest Rate Vaults and unique tranching mechanism. Amid the highly volatile crypto industry, users can now invest in 
products tailored to their risk-return preferences, providing predictable and diversified returns. 
 
Structured financial products are innovative investment instruments that are derived from and linked to underlying 
on-chain or real-world assets. They utilize a variety of credit/risk, liquidity, and maturity transformation techniques 
to achieve specific investment objectives. Offering risk-return dynamics that deviate from the underlying assets, these 
investment products appeal to a broad array of investors. On Struct Finance, different tokens, tokenized derivatives, 
vaults, pools, and protocols interface in a permissionless manner to craft new products, tailored according to the 
investor's risk appetite. 
 
"Traditional financial products aren't permissionless to use or create. In fact, they are largely inaccessible to most 
people. We are making these structured financial products accessible and easy to understand for everyone. Our mission 
at Struct is to bring the power of such products to investors with all risk appetites, from the risk-averse newcomer to 
the seasoned crypto native. That's why we are launching Interest Rate Vaults as the first in our line-up of tailored 
financial products," said Miguel Depaz, one of the Co-founders of Struct Finance. 
 
The new Interest Rate Products allow anyone to split and repackage the risk of any yield-bearing DeFi assets in 
different parts to fit their risk profile through an innovative process called "tranching." Every Interest Rate Product 
is a single vault split into two portions, or tranches that have different return configurations: 
 
 1. A Fixed-return Tranche for conservative investors looking for consistent returns 
 2. A Variable-return Tranche for investors with a higher risk appetite seeking superior returns 
 
The yield from the underlying asset flows into the fixed tranche first to ensure predictable returns. The remainder is 
then allocated to the variable tranche, which gets enhanced exposure to the underlying yield-bearing asset. Compared to 
the fixed tranche, the variable tranche might accrue more yield, less yield, or no yield. Interest Rate Products allow 
conservative investors looking for fixed yield to get protection from risk-on investors looking for higher yield. 
 
The unique 'tranching' system allows users to select from Fixed or Variable Tranches according to their risk appetite. 
Tranching essentially enables institutional liquidity and crypto degens to provide liquidity for each other. For secure 
operations, Struct has set an initial limit per tranche, with a commitment to gradually raising these caps over time. 
 
Struct Finance will also launch the Struct Factory - a capability not offered by any of its competitors - to let 
investors craft their own structured financial products on-chain according to their unique needs. Notably, these custom 
products will not only serve the creators but will also be available for others to utilize, fostering a more inclusive 
and adaptable financial environment. This innovative feature will allow you to design your own Interest Rate Product 
using assets like USDC, BTC.b, AVAX, or WETH. Struct Finance provides backtesting support to assist you during the 
product creation process. 
 
The lack of fixed-yield returns in crypto has been a deterrent to entry of both larger institutions and smaller players 
with more conservative risk appetites. Considering the Struct Factory allows permissionless tranching of liquidity 
pools, fixed rate returns may become commonplace enough to tame the wild and volatile returns of Web3. Once unlocked, 
fixed rate returns have the power to pave the way for institutional liquidity to safely step into the DeFi without 
compromising the core tenets of decentralization. 
 
Struct Finance is integrating with GMX and leveraging GMX's Liquidity Provider Token (GLP) to generate predictable 
yields in the form of Fixed and Variable Returns for its users. GMX is a pioneering decentralized exchange known for 
its innovative features and capabilities, including the GLP token. This token represents a significant breakthrough in 
the industry and is currently a central part of GMX's trading system. 
 
By utilizing GLP, Struct Finance provides users with a fixed and variable yield while simultaneously offering liquidity 
to GMX through the GLP token. This integration enables Struct Finance to optimize returns for its users while 
supporting the liquidity needs of the GMX platform. 
About Struct Finance 
Struct Finance is at the forefront of the DeFi revolution, with a vision to transform the design and utility of 
financial products. It empowers users to design their own financial instruments, harnessing the power of tokenized, 
yield-bearing positions to unlock a world of diverse investment opportunities. Moreover, its cutting-edge financial 
products adopt a tranche-based system, smartly distributing yield between different investor classes. This balanced 
approach guarantees a steady yield for risk-averse investors while also offering the prospect of heightened returns to 
the more adventurous. Initially available on Avalanche, Struct Finance plans to go multichain in the near future. 
 
For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram 
 
For media inquiries, contact: Miguel Depaz, Co-Founder, media@struct.fi 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1662601 21-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=de905f0a9dcaa5164ff5ad41df258449

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1662601&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2023 11:38 ET (15:38 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.