CE Broker Announces Collaboration With the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact Commission

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / CE Broker, the leading provider of continuing education management and compliance software, is pleased to announce its collaboration with the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact Commission (IMLCC) to streamline continuing education and licensure compliance required for physicians to practice across multiple states.

The mission of the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact (Compact) is to increase access to healthcare - particularly for patients in underserved and rural communities. By providing an expedited pathway to multi-state licensure for physicians, the Compact makes it possible to extend the reach of qualified physicians, improve patient access to medical specialists, and leverage the use of new technologies, such as telemedicine. The Compact also strengthens public protection by enhancing the ability of states to share investigative and disciplinary information.

With over 20 years of experience working with state medical licensing boards, agencies, associations, and medical professionals, CE Broker provides member licensing boards the opportunity to further automate their renewal processes by verifying continuing education compliance at the time of renewal. Additionally, CE Broker's accredited course catalog enables medical professionals to complete continuing education requirements online with automated reporting to participating state boards. CE Broker is currently piloting this Compact compliance process with the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners.

"CE Broker is honored to support the mission and vision of the Compact by partnering to help streamline how their medical professionals manage multi-state licensure compliance," said Julie Walker, CEO of CE Broker. "We believe that CE Broker further supplements the compliance efficiencies that IMLCC has instituted with medical boards across the nation."

Approximately 80% of U.S. physicians meet the criteria for licensure through the Compact and since 2017, the Compact process has been used by more than 15,000 physicians who were able to secure more than 66,000 licenses in member states. To apply and qualify for multi-state licensure, a physician must meet nine requirements, and hold an active, unrestricted license in a member state where they live and practice. Continuing education compliance is a function, which is established by each board independent of the Compact, generally applicable to all licensees who wish to use it to renew their license.

"The utilization of the Compact process by physicians since its inception has been phenomenal and demonstrated a need in the licensing process that proved critical during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Marschall Smith, Executive Director of the IMLCC. "With CE Broker, the Compact will provide our member boards the option to automate their independently established continuing education compliance verification and support the essential work that they perform in the evaluation of physician qualifications and enforcement of their Medical Practice Act."

The Compact currently includes 39 states, the District of Columbia and the Territory of Guam. In these jurisdictions, physicians are licensed by 52 different medical and osteopathic boards. Other U.S. states are currently in the process of introducing legislation to adopt the Compact.

