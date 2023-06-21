Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Einstiegschance: 117% an einem Tag könnten sich wiederholen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.06.2023 | 18:38
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Plan Sponsor University Announces TPSU Plus

A TPSU-Branded Membership Partnership with 401(k) Marketing to Enhance Services for Financial Advisors

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / The Plan Sponsor University, renowned for offering the most comprehensive retirement training program for retirement plan sponsors in America, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with 401(k) Marketing, a leading marketing agency specializing in the retirement plan industry. Together, they have created "TPSU Plus", a dynamic collaboration aimed at delivering enhanced value to retirement plan advisors seeking to expand their reach and strengthen their marketing efforts.

The Plan Sponsor University, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Press release picture

TPSU Plus provides Advisors and TPSU Adjunct Lecturers with a valuable "follow-up" service that caters directly to advisors seeking to continue to engage with plan sponsors that have attended their programs. This comprehensive marketing strategy aims to elevate brand awareness, cultivate leads, and empower advisory firms with a consistent and effective approach to capture more retirement plan business. With TPSU Plus, Adjunct Lecturers gain access to ongoing support and an array of essential features designed to enhance their marketing endeavors, including:

  • Ongoing digital content creation tailored for retirement industry professionals
  • Business development strategies to attract and engage potential clients
  • Weekly social media posts for increased brand visibility and engagement
  • Ongoing support from dedicated relationship managers

TPSU Plus, offered in collaboration with 401(k) Marketing, is a game-changer for Retirement Plan Advisors (RPAs) seeking to enhance their online presence, credibility, and connections with their target audience. This strategic partnership between 401(k) Marketing provides a streamlined "Follow-up" solution that empowers TPSU Adjunct Lecturers to effectively engage and connect with their Plan Sponsors and ultimately achieve greater success in the retirement plan industry.

Retirement plan advisors looking to elevate and strengthen their marketing efforts can visit https://www.trauniversity.com/tpsu-plus-retirement-plan-marketing/ for more information about TPSU Plus.

About TPSU: The Plan Sponsor University (TPSU), an affiliate of TRAU, The Retirement Advisor University, offers the most comprehensive combination of online and live workplace retirement plan education for business owners, benefits specialists, or other employer fiduciaries.

The Plan Sponsor University is in existence to help plan sponsors in their understanding of both establishing a firm foundation for the plan and the baseline measures of success for their own plan.

About 401(k) Marketing: 401(k) Marketing is a renowned marketing agency specializing in the retirement plan industry. With a focus on helping retirement plan advisors establish long-lasting brand awareness, the firm empowers 401(k) professionals to showcase their expertise. Since its founding in 2014, the company continues to promote the fact that retirement plan advisors are specialists and should have marketing content that highlights their unique skill set.

Contact Information

Rebecca Hourihan
Founder & CMO
rebecca@401-marketing.com
(619) 230 - 5464

Jessona McDonald
Marketing and Communications Strategist
jessona@tpsuniversity.com
855.755.4015 ext.111

Related Files

TPSU_Followup_Press Release_FINAL.docx

SOURCE: The Plan Sponsor University

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762877/The-Plan-Sponsor-University-Announces-TPSU-Plus

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.