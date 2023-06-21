Object Edge Launches Groundbreaking Generative AI Consulting Services for Salesforce, Revolutionizing eCommerce Success

Object Edge empowers businesses to harness the power of generative AI technologies on Salesforce, driving unprecedented efficiency, customer engagement, and growth in the digital landscape.

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Object Edge, a leading IT services and consulting firm, is proud to announce the launch of Generative AI Consulting Services for Salesforce - focused on supporting businesses looking to harness the power of generative AI technologies on top of their Salesforce investments.

As businesses increasingly rely on digital channels for growth, Object Edge recognizes the need to stay ahead by integrating advanced AI capabilities into its service offerings. From experience design to data management, governance, and analysis, generative AI can accelerate eCommerce launches and optimize eCommerce performance. We help our clients understand and leverage these technologies to achieve unprecedented efficiency, cost savings, and customer engagement.

"The formation of Generative AI Consulting Services for Salesforce reflects Object Edge's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation and providing our clients with cutting-edge solutions," says Rohit Garewal, CEO of Object Edge. "By strategically integrating generative AI tools, we empower businesses to navigate the complexities of the eCommerce landscape with greater ease, agility, and success."

Generative AI Consulting Services include strategy, road mapping, and implementation for:

Consulting and strategy for leveraging Generative Cloud AI/Einstein GPT to drive business results on the Salesforce platform

Roadmapping enterprise efficiency with AI through business process automation, optimized workflows and data insights

Accelerating eCommerce design and deployment with AI tooling to design pages, build unique content, and generate customized graphics

Optimizing data models within MDMs and Salesforce Data Cloud to leverage Einstein GPT

Automating product data management, including classification, extraction, validation, and integration for enhanced productivity, accuracy, and compliance

Utilizing predictive modeling and forecasting algorithms to anticipate customer behavior, optimize pricing strategies, and identify trends for proactive decision-making

Leveraging AI capabilities to automate data integration, ensure data quality, and enable self-serve access to data. Empower your organization to harness the full potential of data, drive productivity, and facilitate advanced analytics for actionable insights

As a pioneer in integrating generative AI technologies into IT services and consulting for Salesforce, Object Edge's Generative AI Consulting Services are poised to disrupt the industry and redefine the standards for eCommerce success. Object Edge continues demonstrating its dedication to providing innovative, future-forward solutions that empower clients to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Learn more about Object Edge's Generative AI Consulting Services for Salesforce at: https://www.objectedge.com/services/generative-ai/salesforce

About Object Edge

Object Edge is an IT services and consulting firm specializing in eCommerce and digital channel solutions for B2B mid and enterprise markets. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to innovation, Object Edge helps clients navigate the complexities of the digital world and achieve sustained growth. To learn more, visit www.objectedge.com.

