Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions: Pinnacle Facilitates Another Successful Transaction

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Bill Scrivner, founder and CEO of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions (an automotive dealership brokerage firm in Frisco, Texas), facilitated a transaction representing Lithia Motors in the purchase of Ferrari Denver, Bentley Denver, Lotus Denver, KARMA Denver, Pininfarina Denver, and SSC North America in late 2022.

Pinnacle M&A recently represented Lithia Motors in the sale of several of its franchises in Denver. The group was purchased by John Elway and Mitch Pierce and is now named Bentley Denver, Lotus Denver, KARMA Denver, Pininfarina Denver, and SSC North America.

This isn't the first time Bill Scrivner of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions has worked with Lithia Motors. He has a long-standing relationship with the group, representing them as both buyers and sellers in more than 50 transactions dating back as far as 1996. "Bill Scrivner and his team at Pinnacle, get things done. We have done countless deals together in the 27 years that we have known each other," said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO of Lithia Motors.

"Pinnacle has helped Lithia sell dealerships and buy dealerships. They keep things simple and calm, making both buyers and sellers comfortable to accomplish their goals. Selling a business that took a lifetime of hard work to build can be a difficult decision and process. Their experience and active involvement in all aspects of the deal make them highly effective in completing transactions," said DeBoer.

Pinnacle has facilitated several transactions in Colorado, representing Piercey Automotive Group in the sale of Freedom Honda in Colorado Springs in 2021, as well.

Continuing to utilize the company's unparalleled industry knowledge to serve as intermediaries for its clients, Pinnacle is always looking forward to aiding its clients to achieve their goals as buyers or sellers.

