Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Einstiegschance: 117% an einem Tag könnten sich wiederholen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894983 | ISIN: HK0992009065 | Ticker-Symbol: LHL
Tradegate
21.06.23
19:02 Uhr
0,949 Euro
-0,006
-0,65 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9400,94719:59
0,9380,94819:59
ACCESSWIRE
21.06.2023 | 19:14
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lenovo Upgraded to AAA in MSCI ESG Ratings

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Lenovo's Environmental, Social and Governance Rating score was recently upgraded to AAA by MSCI, the international ratings agency. This upgrade represents the highest possible rating for corporations leading in ESG programs. This announcement comes after Lenovo received a rating of AAA (on a scale of AAA-CCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment in 2022.

MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, ratings, and analysis of the environmental, social, and governance-related business practices of thousands of companies worldwide. Its research is designed to provide critical insights that can help institutional investors identify risks and opportunities that traditional investment research may overlook.

The MSCI ESG Ratings are also used to construct the MSCI ESG Indexes, produced by MSCI, Inc. For more information, click here. In alignment with MSCI's methodology, these ratings demonstrate Lenovo's ESG strengths relative to the China information technology industry.

MSCI is an index used by many financial decision-makers around the world. Lenovo was included on Bloomberg MSCI Green Bond Index in October 2022.

Disclaimer: THE USE BY Lenovo OF ANY MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES ("MSCI") DATA, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, RECOMMENDATION, OR PROMOTION OF Lenovo BY MSCI. MSCI SERVICES AND DATA ARE THE PROPERTY OF MSCI OR ITS INFORMATION PROVIDERS, AND ARE PROVIDED 'AS-IS' AND WITHOUT WARRANTY. MSCI NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI.

Lenovo, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762892/Lenovo-Upgraded-to-AAA-in-MSCI-ESG-Ratings

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.