The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with RDARS, Gamelancer Media, Odd Burger and ARway Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with RDARS, Gamelancer Media, Odd Burger and ARway discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News sales announcement for RDARS (CSE:RDARS) in Orlando, Florida

RDARS Inc., an autonomous robotics and drone technology company developing advanced systems for alarm system augmentation and surveillance, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Sales Agreement to supply Steinhardt Construction four Eagle Watch Systems. The agreement will provide Steinhardt with deployments of the Eagle Watch Platform at its construction site at Eden Gardens, Orlando.

For the full interview with Charles Zwebner and to learn about RDARS Inc, click here.

Gamelancer Media (CSE:GMNG) Partners With Samsung Canada on 'SmartThings' campaign

Gamelancer Media Corp., a leading digital media, entertainment, and production company, is pleased to announce its partnership with Samsung Canada on an innovative ad-campaign called the SmartThings Connected Home Experience. This collaboration brings live immersive experiences to the Samsung Experience Store at the CF Eaton Centre in Toronto, Ontario, providing customers with a firsthand look at the possibilities of a connected home.

For the full interview with Jon Dwyer and to learn about Gamelancer Media Corp, click here.

Odd Burger (TSX:ODD) signs first U.S. franchise agreement for the development of 20 locations in Washington state

Odd Burger Corporation is pleased to announce that it has signed its first U.S. Area Representative Agreement for the development of 20 locations in Washington State over the next 8 years. The Agreement was signed with 5th Group Holdings Ltd., a commercial construction and franchise development company based out of British Columbia.

For the full interview with James McInnes and to learn about Odd Burger Corporation, click here.

ARway. (C.ARWAY) ai files pivotal augmented reality patent for its ground-breaking indoor navigation technology

ARway.ai is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces that it has secured a provisional patent for its ground-breaking technology, "Device Localization based on Computer Vision and Visual Inertial Odometry" was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office , signaling a pivotal leap forward in Augmented Reality innovation. This technology is a foundational key part of the value proposition of the ARway platform and positions the Company at the forefront of the $44 Billion global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market. With this new patent filing, ARway continues to revolutionize indoor navigation.

For the full interview with Shadnam Khan and to learn about ARway.ai, click here.

