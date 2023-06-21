Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023

WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AK
Tradegate
21.06.23
09:51 Uhr
29,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ALKERMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALKERMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,00030,40020:32
30,00030,40020:26
ACCESSWIRE
21.06.2023 | 20:26
20 Leser
Alkermes: DYK: The LGBTQ+ Community Is at Greater Risk for Substance Abuse

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Alkermes:

This PrideMonth, Alkermes honors the resiliency of the LGBTQ+ community. We're committed to fighting the stigmas that may contribute to substance abuse and may act as barriers to receiving treatment.

Alkermes, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762902/DYK-The-LGBTQ-Community-Is-at-Greater-Risk-for-Substance-Abuse

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
