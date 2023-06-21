Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Austria Tractor Market Sales Figure to Cross 6,800 Units by 2028, GPS Equipped Tractor Demand Surging with Increasing Adoption of Precision Ariculture- Arizton

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Austria tractor market will grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2028.

The market for agricultural tractors in the country primarily supports Austria's agricultural economy. Austria's highly developed agricultural sector, which is important to the country's economy, consists of more than 170,000 agricultural properties. Austrian farms mostly rely on tractors, and the agricultural tractor market is often stable. Well-known brands control the market, including CNH, AGCO, and John Deere. However, there are also several Austrian tractor manufacturers, such as Steyr. Many factors, including the need to replace old tractors, the adoption of new technology, and the desire to boost agricultural productivity and efficiency, affect the market for tractors in Austria. In Austria, there were 5,353 registered tractors as of 2022.

Most tractors available in Austria fall into the 50 HP and under, 50 HP to 100 HP, and above 100 HP categories. Smaller tractors with less than 50 horsepower and larger tractors with more than 100 horsepower each occupy a smaller percentage of the market. Farmers have access to various national and international brands on the comparatively steady market for agricultural tractors in Austria. But the market is also susceptible to changes in legislation, the adoption of new technologies, and supply and demand fluctuations. Austria has recently seen a rise in precision agriculture, which has raised the demand for tractors equipped with GPS and other cutting-edge equipment. This tendency suggests that the country will require more new tractors.

Austria Tractor Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) 6,814 Units Market Size (2022) 5,353 Units CAGR (2022-2028) 4.10 % Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Horsepower, Drive Type, and Geography Market Dynamics Fiscal Support to Farmers Through Loans & Subsidies

Reducing Workforce Boosting Farm Mechanization

Growing Agricultural Productivity & Exports

Socio-Demographic Changes in Austria

Development of Smart and Computerized Tractors Creating Buzz in the Market

In recent years, Austria has made significant progress toward creating intelligent and self-driving tractors. Adopting intelligent and robotic tractors is anticipated to considerably increase productivity and efficiency in the agriculture sector, where the nation is a prominent player.

Several Austrian businesses have carried out the development of intelligent and computerized tractors. For instance, The AGCO Corporation subsidiary business Fendt in Austria has worked on creating smart tractors that can be operated remotely using a tablet or smartphone. These tractors have GPS and sensor technology, which enables them to work independently in the field. The business has also created a system that enhances overall efficiency by enabling many tractors to operate in concert.

Steyr, an Austrian company, has created a concept for a robotic tractor that can run without a driver. The tractor has advanced cameras and sensors to navigate fields and avoid obstacles. The company has also created a system that enables communication between the tractor and other farm equipment, enhancing overall coordination and productivity.

Competitive Overview

In 2022, CNH and AGCO were the two largest tractor manufacturers with high selling units. In 2022, CNH was the highest-selling tractor brand in Austria.

CNH, AGCO, and John Deere dominated the Austrian agriculture tractor. These players focus on innovations to compete in the market. They invest in developing advanced agriculture tractor technology for precision farming and machine automation.

The Austrian market for farm tractors has numerous manufacturers from all over the world. Most of them are Western European brands. Among the most popular pieces of equipment are tractors from Asia (China, India, Japan) and the US.

CNH Industrial, with its tractor brands Case IH and New Holland, introduced autonomous technology in agriculture tractors. The company has already incorporated auto-steering and telematics in its agriculture tractors. In 2016, the company introduced a working concept of an autonomous tractor using its existing New Holland T8 and Case IH Magnum models.

John Deere equipped many tractor models with GPS, location tracking, image sensors, and telematics to assist navigation. The company also equipped its S700 with features to adjust harvesting equipment autonomously according to the state of crops. Vendors, such as AGCO and John Deere, provide direct financing to farmers to encourage them to buy tractors and other related agricultural machinery.

Key Company Profiles

John Deere

Kubota

AGCO

CNH Industrial

Steyr Traktoren

Other Prominent Vendors

Arbos

CLAAS

Iseki

SDF

Yanmar

Market Segmentation

Horsepower

Less Than 50 HP

50 HP-100 HP

Above 100 HP

Wheel Drive

2-Wheel-Drive

4-Wheel-Drive

Geography

Lower Austria

Styria

Carinthia

Burgenland

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the expected units sold in the Austria tractor market by 2028?

What is the growth rate of the Austria tractor market?

How big is the Austria tractor market?

Which region holds the largest Austria tractor market share?

Who are the key companies in the Austria tractor market?

