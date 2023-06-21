SIGNA Sports United ("SSU" or the "Company"), a global specialist sports e-commerce company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, today announced that the Company's second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results will be released before the markets open on Wednesday June 28, 2023.

SSU's management will host a conference call on June 28, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties will be able to access the conference call by dialing 1-855-9796-654 (in the United States) or +1- 646-664-1960 (outside of the United States), along with access code 424915.

The conference call will be simulcast and archived on SSU's website at https://investor.signa-sportsunited.com/.

About SIGNA Sports United:

SIGNA Sports United (SSU) is a global specialist sports e-commerce company headquartered in Berlin and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We own businesses and brands in bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports.

We sell equipment and apparel via our 80 own online stores, collaborate with 500+ independent brick and mortar shops, and partner with over 1000 sports brands. Together we serve 6+ million customers around the world.

SIGNA Sports United companies and brands include Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, CAMPZ, Addnature, Tennis-Point, TennisPro, and OUTFITTER.

