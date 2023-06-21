Anzeige
21.06.2023
ENO Token Lists on LATOKEN to Transform the Wine Industry

Chainwire 
ENO Token Lists on LATOKEN to Transform the Wine Industry 
21-Jun-2023 / 21:45 GMT/BST 
Mexico City, Mexico, 21/06/2023, Chainwire 
 
ENO, the native token of an emerging wine industry platform, has been listed on LATOKEN. The news marks a milestone in 
the history of wine while cementing LATOKEN's reputation as a testbed for innovative new tokens. 
The ENO platform aims to provide access to a rapidly expanding wine ecosystem while distilling the greatest elements of 
the industry by combining centuries of tradition with web3 technology. Wine culture has fascinated people for 
centuries, and web3 offers exciting and disruptive opportunities. 
ENO's listing on LATOKEN will allow users of the global exchange to tap into a new web3 vertical and to leverage a 
digital asset that enables users to enjoy exclusive experiences that combine art, music, web3 technology, and wine. 
Through the ENO platform, this club provides access to special auctions, unique wine-tasting experiences, and the 
opportunity to acquire limited-edition wine bottles in collaboration with renowned artists from around the world. Being 
part of this select group of wine enthusiasts and NFT collectors brings wine culture to a new audience. 
The ENO platform also includes the Wine Academy, an educational portal that uses blockchain technology to issue digital 
certificates based on the courses aspiring vintners have completed. ENO brings together farmers, vineyards, exporters, 
importers, consumers, sommeliers, hotels, and wine enthusiasts in a decentralized community, expanding the horizon of 
wine culture. 
The ENO token listed on LATOKEN on June 20, marking a new chapter in the fusion of tradition and technology. 
About ENO 
ENO is a platform that combines the tradition of wine with technological innovation. Its goal is to facilitate access 
to the wine ecosystem and promote the growth of wine culture worldwide through the implementation of advanced 
technologies such as tokenization. 
About LATOKEN 
LATOKEN is a globally recognized token exchange platform. It offers a stable trading environment backed by real assets 
and provides opportunities for participation in innovative and promising projects. 
For more information about ENO and its inclusion in LATOKEN, please visit: 
Official Website | Twitter | Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube Channel 
Contact 
Co-Founder 
Alberto Fernandez 
ENO 
alberto@enotoken.io 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2023 16:45 ET (20:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
