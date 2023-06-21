SimplyRFiD: Match Eyewear Certified Gold Vendor for AIMS Eyewear Order Management System

The AIMS eyewear order management system from FSG and Simply RFiD brings frame management to optometrists' offices and enables one-click frame-and-lens orders. Match Eyewear has achieved gold vendor status, certifying same-day day shipping and real-time inventory.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Match Eyewear, a leading international manufacturer and distributor of eyewear, today announced that it has partnered with AIMS from Simply RFiD and FSG, the leading order and inventory management system for eyewear businesses.



"We are excited to partner with AIMS to provide our customers with the best possible order experience," said Ethan Goodman, president of Match Eyewear. "AIMS helps us manage our inventory across thousands of independent doctors' offices and gives the doctors and opticians the ability to place orders quickly and easily."

AIMS offers a number of features that will benefit Match Eyewear and its customers, including:

A user-friendly interface that offers one-click frame and lens orders electronically from top manufacturers like Match, tracks shipments, and manage frame inventory using RFID.

Powerful integration with Optify, the industry's #1 optical sales tool that creates a web store for any practice and empowers opticians to turn patients into loyal eyewear shoppers.

Integration with Crystal PM for order entry.

A robust reporting system that provides insights into sales trends, best and worst selling frames for board optimization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Match Eyewear to the AIMS family," said Greg Smith, VP Sales for Frame Source Group. "Match is a respected leader in the eyewear industry, and we are confident that their partnership with AIMS will help them to continue to grow and succeed."

AIMS users can find the Match catalog in AIMS, today!

For more information on getting started with Match Eyewear, visit MatchEyewear.com

For more information on adding AIMS to your practice, visit SimplyRFiD.com

About Match Eyewear

Match Eyewear is a leading international manufacturer and distributor of superior quality eyewear and sun wear brands. With global headquarters in Westbury, NY, Match Eyewear has a dedicated sales force covering the US, Canada, Europe and South America. Match has built a portfolio of thirteen distinctive brands, including Adrienne Vittadini, Danny Gokey, Helium, Float Kids, Members Only and Cosmopolitan Eyewear. Focused on design, quality and partnership, its mission is to provide eye care professionals and retailers with impeccable products, exceptional customer service and outstanding professional sales support. For more information, please visit www.matcheyewear.com.

About Simply RFiD

SimplyRFiD revolutionized RFID adoption with the introduction of the DoD Pro-Tag in 2007. SimplyRFiD's three software platforms - AIMS for Eyewear, Wave for Retail, and Wave Audit for Manufacturing - provide tools for retailers to adopt accurate inventory systems. SimplyRFiD's latest product, AI Kick-Start, enables retailers to deploy the latest RFID technology and experience faster growth.

