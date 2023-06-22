Project Insight Recognized by SIIA as Best Project Management Tool in 2023

Project Insight Earns Prestigious Industry Recognition

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Project Insight's Project and Portfolio Management Tool was named the best Project Management Tool of 2023 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Business Technology products across the country and around the world.

"We are honored to receive this award from CODiE," said Project Insight CEO Steve West. "2023 has been a breakthrough year for us. We completely updated our user interface and developed several sophisticated features that rise above other popular tools in the market and provide unparalleled functionality for our users. Over 10,000 companies have now made the switch to Project Insight."

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

"The 2023 Business Technology CODiE Award Winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees - the best of the best! Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Business Technology Solution.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/celebrate-finalists/.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

Project Insight is an award-winning project and portfolio management software tool capable of aggregating and reporting on all of your work across your entire organization. PI centralizes your projects, tasks, development, issues, time-tracking, scheduling and more in one easy-to-use online platform that can be customized to meet your business needs. Seamlessly aggregate data from any of your key CRM, accounting, DevOps, support or HR software to give stakeholders real-time project insights in one unified platform.

