The research group led by Professor Martin Green has published Version 62 of the solar cell efficiency tables. There are 21 new results reported in the new version, a record number for the Tables.The international research group led by Professor Martin Green from the University of New South Wales in Australia has published Version 62 of the "solar cell efficiency tables" in Progress in Photovoltaics. The scientists said they have added 21 new results to the new tables since December. "The highlights are a large increase in small-area kesterite (CZTSSe) cell efficiency by the Institute of Physics, ...

