US-based Lunar Energy offers batteries, hybrid inverters, and shutdown devices.From pv magazine USA US-based startup Lunar Energy is releasing a residential integrated energy management cabinet system that stores solar energy on 5 kWh battery system to provide up to 30 kWh of backup power. The company has announced the release of its first consumer hardware product, Lunar System, which is a residential distributed generation cabinet that integrates rooftop solar generation, battery storage, and load control in one product suite. The DG cabinet by the company features the Lunar Battery, a lithium-ion ...

