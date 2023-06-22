BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj: BBS' rights offering ongoing - The subscription period ends on 26 June in Sweden and 28 June in Finland

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Investor News, 22 June 2023 at 9.00 a.m. EEST



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is currently running a rights offering of approximately maximum EUR 2.9 million. Net proceeds from the offering will be used inter alia for successful completion of the ongoing CE marking application process for BBS' bone implant ARTEBONE® Paste, for initiating the commercialisation of ARTEBONE® Paste and for paying the loan repayments and interest.



The subscription period for the offer shares will end on 28 June 2023 at 16:00 Finnish timeand Aqurat Fondkommission AB's premises at Kungsgatan 58, 111 22 Stockholm, Sweden, tel. +46 8-684 05 800). Investors shall comply with the instructions issued by account operators and the subscription location.



Secondary subscription

Investors have the right to subscribe for possibly unsubscribed shares even without subscription rights by participating in secondary subscription. Investors who wish to participate in the secondary subscription are asked to contact their account operator. If the offer shares subscribed without subscription rights are not allocated the amount specified in the subscription order, the paid subscription price corresponding to the offer shares not received will be returned to the subscriber.

BBS -Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a orthobiology company that started its operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of complex bone fractures and bone healing issues. Our goal is to provide next-generation medical products for the treatment of bone injuries in orthopedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical industry, the development and research work require perseverance and courage to innovate. We have a track record of over 20 years in this field. Our company is characterized by expertise, innovation, and dedicated employees who are passionate about their work. Our developed product, ARTEBONE®, is in the final stages of product development, and we are seeking the CE marking to enable its commercialization in the EU market. We are based in Oulu with a medical manufacturing facility in Reisjärvi, holding a manufacturing license. The company's headquarters are in Oulu, and we employ 20 people.

BBS has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland since February 2018.