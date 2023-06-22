Waga Energy

Waga Energy, PreZero and Nedgia commissioned RNG production unit near Barcelona



22-Jun-2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Waga Energy, PreZero and Nedgia commissioned

RNG production unit near Barcelona The unit has been in operation since June 20, 2023, at the Can Mata landfill site operated by PreZero at Els Hostalets de Pierola near Barcelona (Catalonia).



Harnessing the WAGABOX® technology developed and patented by Waga Energy, the unit will inject 70 GWh of RNG per year (240,000 MMBtu) into the gas grid operated by Nedgia, thus avoiding the emission of 17,000 tCO2eq per year1. Eybens (France), June 22, 2023. - On June 20, PreZero, a leading Spanish supplier of waste treatment and environmental services, and Waga Energy, a specialist in the production of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) at landfill sites, started an RNG production unit at the Can Mata site located at Els Hostalets de Pierola, around 40 km from Barcelona (Catalonia). The renewable gas produced is injected directly into the gas grid operated by Nedgia, the Naturgy group's gas distribution company, via a 6 km pipeline built as part of this project. The WAGABOX® unit will produce 70 GWh of RNG per year, equivalent to the consumption of 14,000 households or 200 buses. The commissioning of the unit will avoid the emission of 17,000 tCO2eq per year by replacing fossil natural gas [1] . The facility has obtained ISCC EU certification, demonstrating that its production complies with the sustainability and greenhouse gas emission reduction criteria defined by the EU RED II Directive [2] . The construction and maintenance of the unit will be financed by the sale of RNG under a long-term private purchase agreement. This is the first landfill gas upgrading project in Europe financed under this common model for renewable electricity projects (Power Purchase Agreement). The project received a €2.4 million grant under the European Innovation Fund Small Scale program designed to promote the deployment of innovative low-carbon technologies. One of Spain's largest landfill sites Spanning 78 hectares, Can Mata is one of Spain's largest landfill sites. Operated by PreZero, the site treats urban and industrial waste generated in Barcelona and the surrounding area. Having stored over 22 million tons of waste during the past 30 years, the site produces around 40 million cubic meters of gas per year, recovered up until now in the form of electricity and heat. The commissioning of the WAGABOX® unit will significantly increase the site's energy generation capacity. Breakthrough technology for upgrading landfill gas into RNG The result of 15 years of development, WAGABOX® technology combines membrane filtration with cryogenic distillation to upgrade the gas emitted by landfill waste in the form of RNG. It guarantees greater energy efficiency than power generation solutions, as well as optimal recovery of the resource without inconveniencing landfill site operators. 17 WAGABOX® units are currently operating in France, Canada and Spain and 12 more are under construction in France, Canada and the United States. Mathieu Lefebvre, CEO of Waga Energy, said: "The commissioning of the WAGABOX® unit at Can Mata is a major milestone in the deployment of Renewable Natural Gas in Spain and a further step towards achieving the energy transition and fighting climate change. This innovative project owes its success to an exemplary collaboration between the teams of Waga Energy, PreZero and Nedgia, driven by a shared desire to take tangible steps to preserve our environment." Gonzalo Cañete, CEO of PreZero in Spain and Portugal, said: "This project consisting of upgrading landfill gas into grid-compliant renewable natural gas, to supply homes, businesses and vehicles, is a pioneering project in Spain, and is set to become an international reference for circular economy." Raúl Suárez, CEO of Nedgia, said: "Injecting 70 GWh of renewable gas through the Can Mata facility in Hostalets de Pierola showcases how technology and business collaboration bring to life a project that seamlessly combines green energy and circular economy. At Nedgia, we firmly believe in the significant contribution of projects like this to improve security of supply, reach climate targets, and allow emissions reduction for our customers, without requiring additional investments." About Waga Energy: Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as "biomethane") by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids to supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG or by offering upgrading service. At the date of this press release, Waga Energy operates seventeen WAGABOX® units in France, Spain and Canada, representing an installed capacity of 640 GWh/year. Twelve units are under construction in France, Canada and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy has been listed since October 27, 2021, on Euronext Paris.

About PreZero in Spain and Portugal With over 16,000 employees, the company delivers municipal services (waste collection, street cleaning and green area management) for over 12 million people in more than 900 municipalities, and it develops circular economy solutions for treating and recycling waste at the over 130 facilities that it operates. The company is part of PreZero International, which employs over 30,000 people in 11 countries and is a member of the Schwarz Group, which includes leading European food retailers, Lidl and Kaufland. About Nedgia Nedgia, a subsidiary of Naturgy group, is the leading natural gas distribution company in Spain, operating in 11 regions and 1,150 municipalities. It has over 5.4 million supply points, representing 70% of consumers. Its main asset is the 57,000 kilometers of networks that enable the safe and efficient delivery of natural gas and renewable gas (biomethane) supply today, as well as hydrogen in the future. Innovation, proximity, and customer care are part of its essence and characterize its activity. Naturgy is a multinational energy group present in the power and gas business. The company maintains a strong commitment to the production and distribution of renewable gas, with three operational plants and an additional portfolio of around 60 projects in different stages of development that will allow it to incorporate new production of this renewable gas in the short and medium term in Spain, the country with the third greatest potential for biomethane production in Europe. PRESS CONTACTS

