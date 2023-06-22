As a preferred destination for Russian travelers, Thailand's Koh Samui calls for its famous "The Greatest Grand Sale 2023"

Central Samui, the largest and most prominent shopping complex on Koh Samui, is pleased to announce its famous "The Greatest Grand Sale 2023" campaign. Running until July 31, with discounts of up to 80% storewide, international travelers will receive a welcome package featuring discounts from participating brands valued at over THB3,000 and an additional THB100 gift voucher when spending up to THB3,000.

As well as featuring well-known international shopping brands, Central Samui offers an array of dining options. From local delicacies to international cuisine, visitors can savor diverse culinary delights and enjoy the open-air atrium hosting the 'Night Market,' a vibrant flea market.

Influx of visitors from Russia

With the return of Russian tourists expected to boost tourism on Koh Samui and its surrounding islands significantly, Central Samui is set to see an influx of visitors from Russia seeking to explore one of Southeast Asia's most luxurious destinations. Thailand has reopened its borders, allowing unrestricted travel, and has become a preferred destination for Russian travelers. In fact, Russian arrivals have consistently ranked among the top visitors to Thailand since the country dropped COVID-19 restrictions in October.

Koh Samui, the third-largest island in Thailand, is renowned for its palm-fringed shores, coconut forests, majestic mountains, and world-class resorts and spas. Central Samui, situated in the heart of renowned Chaweng Beach, offers a resort-style shopping and entertainment experience, perfect for tourists seeking a relaxed shopping and dining experience.

Electrifying night run

In conjunction with "The Greatest Grand Sale 2023" campaign, Central Samui invites all participants and visitors to the "Samui Neon Run 2023". This electrifying night run, set against a breathtaking backdrop of Koh Samui's stunning beaches and vibrant nightlife, promises an unforgettable experience.

The event's highlight, the 'Samui Neon Run 2023', features a 5 km fun run and a range of engaging fitness activities, all set against the backdrop of a neon-themed atmosphere. Participants can expect an exhilarating and refreshing evening of enjoyment and physical fitness. Whether it's running, dancing, or simply soaking in the vibrant ambiance, the event promises to create lasting memories for all.

