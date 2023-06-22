Observatório Fotovoltaico is mapping PV projects across Portugal, with information on installation size, year of commissioning, exploration type, and developer. The free tool already includes around 1,000 projects, corresponding to 60% of the country's total installed capacity.Observatório Fotovoltaico, a Portuguese service platform for the solar industry, has developed a free, web-based, interactive map of PV projects in Portugal. Rodrigo Silva, the project leader, told pv magazine that he recognized that the public had access to two kinds of information: official statistics from the Directorate ...

