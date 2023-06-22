Newpoint Financial Group: NFG Announces Its Subsidiary Company NFG Partners SA Has Successfully Obtained Its FINMA License

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / NFG SARL (" NFG"), an investment holding company headquartered in Geneva is pleased to announce that its subsidiary company, NFG Partners SA has successfully obtained its Portfolio Management License approval from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority ("FINMA")

We extend our gratitude to AWAP, BDO and OSIF for their support to NFG Partners SA in this process. This license authorizes NFG Partners SA to perform independent asset and portfolio management for its clients at the highest Swiss quality standards. To learn more about NFG Partners SA and its services, please visit www.nfgpartners.ch.

Keith D. Beekmeyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NFG Sarl "We are delighted that NFG Partners SA has obtained its FINMA license. This will allow the company to grow its assets under management. A huge congratulations to both Mr. Zam Manji, Managing Director and Mr. Yohan Palleau, Director of NFG Partners SA."

Zam Manji, Managing Director of NFG Partners SA added "This is a great opportunity for the group. Switzerland is regarded as the "gold standard" for wealth management. With this license our goal is to provide our institutional and private clients best in class investment solutions."

NFG SARL is a diversified investment holding company focused on making strategic investments across multiple business units including insurance, reinsurance, insurance services, specialty risk and finance as well as financial products to commercial enterprises, with operations located throughout Europe, United States, Caribbean, Australasia, and Africa. For more information, please visit our website at: www.nfgsarl.ch.

