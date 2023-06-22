She will succeed Christophe Quesne, who will take on the role of Advisor of RGI Group

RGI Group, the European software solutions leader in insurance industry, announces the appointment of Patricia Fouqueray as new France Country Manager. Patricia Fouqueray succeeds Christophe Quesne, who will take on the role of Advisor of RGI Group

Driven by the human and technology challenges of digital transformation, Patricia Fouqueray is a recognized senior executive leader with over 25 years of service in the software industry. Through a variety of operational and C-level roles in France and abroad, she places people and long-term customer satisfaction at the heart of her mission contributing to the growth of key European and global software providers. Since 2018 Patricia has been the Managing Director of BlackRock Solutions for the Aladdin clients in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy and Spain.

Christophe Quesne will support Patricia in the success of her mission and, in his role of Advisor, will bring his extensive industry experience, providing strong advice to the Board of RGI on Group growth strategy and acquisition opportunities.

"I am pleased to welcome Patricia to our team", Federico della Casa, RGI Group CEO, has said, "She is committed to delivering the strategy outlined in the Group' strategic plan for the next five years. I am also grateful to Christophe and confident that in his new role he will keep bringing his valuable advice

Patricia Fouqueray commented: "I am excited to join RGI Group and its highly experienced team to stretch and consolidate the growth on the French insurance industry. I am sure that, building upon the solid foundations already in place, we will achieve even greater success

Christophe Quesne added: "Patricia is a talented and valuable leader, capable of consistently sustaining the company in its growth journey as top player for insurance technology in France and at international level. She is the right person to hand over and carry forward the strategy we have designed for KAPIA-RGI and for the Group, which I am happy to support in my new role as Advisor".

About RGI Group:

RGI is an independent company with headquarters in Milan and Ivrea (Italy) and is a leading provider of core software systems for the European insurance market. It has a comprehensive and modular offering for the management of core insurance processes, including policy administration, customer engagement, claims management, and sales and distribution network management in the life and non-life markets. With a team of 1,200 professionals specialised in IT and insurance business, with cutting-edge know-how in customer experience, located in 13 offices in 6 countries, RGI is a leader in the digital transformation of the European insurance industry and has worked with more than 150 insurance companies and 200 brokers in different geographic areas.

