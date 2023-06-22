CANADA DAY LONDON IS BACK!

LONDON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada Day London, the world's largest international celebration of Canadian culture, returns to Trafalgar Square on June 29th, 2023. This year's event promises an incredible lineup of food, music, and cultural performances, showcasing the best of Canada. This free event is family-friendly, inviting visitors of all ages to experience the richness of Canadian culture.

Canada Day London proudly partners with iconic Canadian brands, Air Canada, Molson Canadian, and McCain Foods. Joining them is ATKINS, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, hosting a special reception at Canada House. This collaboration ensures an authentic celebration of all things Canadian, featuring Canadian-inspired cuisine, live music, and diverse cultural experiences.

Air Canada, our official travel partner, presents an outstanding lineup of talent for this special occasion. Prepare to be captivated by the performances of over eight incredible Canadian bands, including the headliner Neon Dreams, brought to you by the National Arts Centre of Canada.

In support of showcasing the rich diversity of Canadian culture, Canada Day London collaborates with Air Canada, DIG Insights, the Stoney Nation, and the Further Education Society. Together, they curate an Indigenous offering at the Gamekeeper food truck through the Cooks with Stones program. This collaboration provides a unique opportunity to appreciate and experience the authentic traditions, flavors, and artistic expressions of the Indigenous community in Alberta, Canada.

The festivities kick off at 11:00 am on June 29th and continue until 22:30, offering a day filled with activities. Visitors can indulge in a Canadian food festival, featuring iconic dishes such as poutine, lobster rolls, and Nanaimo bars. Exciting giveaways include 2 roundtrip flights from Air Canada, 500 poutine vouchers for early attendees, and a trip for 2 to see Just for Laughs in Toronto, brought to you by Canadian Affair. The main stage will showcase live music performances by Canadian acts setting the stage for a day of celebration.

Canada Day London provides a unique opportunity to experience the best of Canada in the heart of London. The event fosters a vibrant and inclusive celebration of Canadian culture, uniting Canadians and non-Canadians alike. With an expected attendance of over 50,000 people, mark June 29th on your calendar and join us for a day filled with celebration and fun.

For more information about Canada Day London, please visit our website at www.canadaday.london.

Media Contact: John Baldwin, Email: johnb@rainmaker-gbd.com, Phone: +44 07835 732502

