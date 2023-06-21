Anzeige
Next Big Story: Ganz seltene Konstellation: Warum man hier jetzt dabei ist!?
Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of ZetaDisplay AB (publ)

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of ZetaDisplay (publ) ("the Company") on 21 June 2023.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet and discharge from liability
The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and consolidated income statement for the financial year 2022 as well as the balance sheet and consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2022. The members of the Board of Directors and the managing director were discharged from liability for the financial year 2022.

Allocation of profit or loss
The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that no dividend shall be paid for 2022 and that the results of the company shall be carried forward.

Board of Directors and auditor
The AGM resolved on re-election of Matthew Peacock, Michael Comish, Nicholas Greatorex, Fredrik Lundqvist, Per Mandorf and Ashkan Senobari as board members. Matthew Peacock was re-elected as the chairman of the Board of Directors. The AGM re-elected the audit firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor.

The AGM further resolved that no remuneration shall be paid to the Board members and that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoicing.

For further information, please contact:
Per Mandorf, CEO, ZetaDisplay AB (publ)
Mobile: +46 704-25 82 34
E-Mail: per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Robert Bryhn, CMO / Head of Communication, ZetaDisplay AB (publ)
Mobile: +46 709-80 20 80
E-Mail: robert.bryhn@zetadisplay.com


