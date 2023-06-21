Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Next Big Story: Ganz seltene Konstellation: Warum man hier jetzt dabei ist!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 925673 | ISIN: US1266001056 | Ticker-Symbol: BCV
Frankfurt
22.06.23
08:02 Uhr
12,400 Euro
-0,600
-4,62 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CVB FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CVB FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,40012,60012:04
12,40012,60009:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.06.2023 | 23:00
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CVB Financial Corp. Announces 135th Consecutive Cash Dividend

ONTARIO, Calif., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) (the "Company") announced a twenty cent ($0.20) per share cash dividend with respect to the second quarter of 2023. This dividend was approved at the Company's regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on June 21, 2023. The quarterly dividend will be payable on or about July 20, 2023 to shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023.

"We are pleased to announce our 135th consecutive cash dividend paid to our shareholders," said David A. Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF") is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $16 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and 4 trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "CVBF". For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the "Investors" tab.

Contact: David A. Brager
President and Chief Executive Officer
(909) 980-4030

Safe Harbor
Certain matters set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations, growth projections, and our future financial position and operating results. Words such as "will likely result, "aims", "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "hopes", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "seeks", "should", "will" and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, all the risk factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.