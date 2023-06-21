Conifex Timber Inc: Conifex Announces Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. ("Conifex" or the "Company") (TSX: CFF) announced today that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2023, all management nominees were elected as directors of the Company.



Each of the management nominees was elected by show of hands. The proxies deposited for the election of directors were as follow:

Director Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Against

Kenneth A. Shields 95.58% 4.42% David E. Roberts 99.29% 0.71% Michael Costello 98.72% 1.28% Janine North 98.73% 1.27% Charles P. Miller 98.54% 1.46%

In addition, shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorized the board to fix the auditor's remuneration.

A report of voting results is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Trevor Pruden

Chief Financial Officer

604 216-2949



About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.