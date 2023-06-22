Groupe Casino: Sale of the remainder of Casino's stake in Assaí

Sale of the remainder of Casino's stake in Assaí

Paris, 22 June 2023

In order to strengthen its liquidity, Casino Group has launched today the sale of its residual stake in Assaí for 57,582,850 common shares, representing 11.7% of Assaí's share capital.

The sale will be implemented through an accelerated book building, executed by the Sao Paulo stock exchange (B3), in accordance with the applicable rules on this market place. Casino will inform the market of the result of such process.

This communication is for informative purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

