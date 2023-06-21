LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today reported results for its second quarter ended May 31, 2023.

"We produced strong financial results in the second quarter that exceeded the high-end of our guidance ranges, with year-over-year growth in revenues to $1.8 billion and a gross margin of over 21%, driving diluted earnings per share of $1.94. Our financial performance coupled with share repurchases over the past several quarters meaningfully expanded our book value per share, up 24% from a year ago, to $46.72," said Jeffrey Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The improvement in demand we started to see in February was sustained throughout our second quarter, as we achieved monthly sequential increases in our net orders, resulting in an overall absorption pace of 5.2 net orders per month, per community. Operationally, our divisions are executing well, driving reductions in both build times and direct construction costs as well as opening new communities. We believe our orders, starts and production are well-balanced and, with the sequential increase in our backlog at quarter-end, we are well-positioned to achieve our revenue target for 2023."

"We remained selective on land investments while still positioning our business for growth. We are generating a healthy level of cash from our operations and continue to take a balanced approach to allocating capital, including returning cash to stockholders through share repurchases and our quarterly dividend."

Three Months Ended May 31, 2023 (comparisons on a year-over-year basis)

Revenues rose 3% to $1.77 billion.

Homes delivered increased 6% to 3,666.

Average selling price decreased 3% to $479,500.

Homebuilding operating income totaled $202.1 million, compared to $264.5 million. The homebuilding operating income margin was 11.5%, compared to 15.4%. Excluding total inventory-related charges of $4.3 million for the current quarter and $.7 million for the year-earlier quarter, the homebuilding operating income margin decreased 380 basis points to 11.7%. The housing gross profit margin was 21.1%, compared to 25.3%. Excluding the above-mentioned inventory-related charges, the housing gross profit margin decreased 390 basis points to 21.4%, mainly due to price decreases and other homebuyer concessions, together with higher construction costs and a shift in the mix of homes delivered. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of housing revenues improved 20 basis points to 9.6%.

The Company's financial services pretax income decreased to $11.4 million, from $18.7 million. The results for the prior-year quarter included a significant favorable impact, within the equity in income of the Company's mortgage banking joint venture, from a substantial increase in interest rate lock commitments, as more buyers locked their mortgage interest rates due to the sharp rise in such rates during that period.

Net income and diluted earnings per share were $164.4 million and $1.94, respectively, compared to $210.7 million and $2.32. The Company's net income reflected an effective tax rate of approximately 24%, compared to approximately 26%.

Six Months Ended May 31, 2023 (comparisons on a year-over-year basis)

Homes delivered increased 2% to 6,454.

Average selling price of $486,000 was roughly flat.

Revenues of $3.15 billion were essentially even.

Net income decreased 16% to $289.9 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $3.38, down 11%.

Backlog and Net Orders (comparisons on a year-over-year basis, except as noted)

Net orders for the second quarter increased 1% to 3,936, a significant improvement to the 49% year-over-year decrease in the 2023 first quarter. Net order value of $1.90 billion was down 11%, reflecting a lower average selling price. On a sequential basis, net orders and net order value grew 84% and 90%, respectively. Monthly net orders per community were 5.2, compared to 6.2. Gross orders were up 7% to 5,032, and increased 50% sequentially from 3,357. The cancellation rate as a percentage of gross orders was 22%, compared to 17%. On a sequential basis, the cancellation rate improved from 36%.

The Company's ending backlog value was $3.46 billion, compared to $6.12 billion which was the highest second-quarter level in the Company's history. Ending backlog homes totaled 7,286, compared to 12,331.

The Company's ending community count expanded 16% to 249, and average community count increased 20% to 253.

Balance Sheet as of May 31, 2023 (comparisons to November 30, 2022, except as noted)

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $557.0 million, compared to $328.5 million, primarily due to cash generated from operations, partly offset by cash used for common stock repurchases and repayments of cash borrowings under the unsecured revolving credit facility. The Company had total liquidity of $1.64 billion, including cash and cash equivalents and $1.08 billion of available capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility, with no cash borrowings outstanding.

Inventories totaled $5.13 billion, down 7%, as the Company continued to calibrate its land investments in the 2023 first half with evolving housing market conditions and its owned and controlled lot pipeline. The Company's investments in land and land development for the six months ended May 31, 2023 decreased 46% to $763.2 million, compared to $1.40 billion for the year-earlier period. Land acquisition expenditures included in these amounts were down 79% to $130.6 million. The Company's lots owned or under contract totaled 57,932, compared to 68,795, mainly due to homes delivered, reduced land investments and the abandonment of previously controlled lots. Of the Company's total lots, approximately 75% were owned and 25% were under contract, compared to 70% owned and 30% under contract. The Company's 43,477 owned lots represented a supply of approximately 3.1 years, based on homes delivered in the trailing 12 months.

Notes payable decreased by $151.8 million to $1.69 billion, mainly due to repayments under the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility. The Company's debt to capital ratio improved to 30.9%, compared to 33.4%. On a year-over-year basis, this ratio improved 790 basis points from 38.8%.

Stockholders' equity increased to $3.77 billion, compared to $3.66 billion, primarily reflecting net income, partly offset by common stock repurchases. In the 2023 second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 2.2 million shares of its outstanding common stock at a total cost of $92.1 million, or $42.58 per share. In the 2023 first half, the Company repurchased approximately 4.1 million shares for $167.1 million. The Company had $407.9 million remaining under its current common stock repurchase authorization at May 31, 2023. Book value per share of $46.72 increased 24% year over year.



Guidance

The Company is providing the following guidance for its 2023 full year:

Housing revenues in the range of $5.80 billion to $6.20 billion.

Average selling price of approximately $485,000.

Homebuilding operating income as a percentage of revenues of about 11.0%, assuming no inventory-related charges. Housing gross profit margin of approximately 21.2%, assuming no inventory-related charges. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of housing revenues anticipated to be roughly 10.3%.

Effective tax rate of approximately 23%.

Average community count up about 10%, with ending community count flat, year over year.

The Company plans to also provide guidance for its 2023 third quarter on its conference call today.

KB HOME CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three Months and Six Months Ended May 31, 2023 and 2022 (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 31, Six Months Ended May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenues $ 1,765,316 $ 1,720,062 $ 3,149,630 $ 3,118,851 Homebuilding: Revenues $ 1,757,846 $ 1,714,826 $ 3,136,383 $ 3,108,980 Costs and expenses (1,555,744 ) (1,450,366 ) (2,777,792 ) (2,674,958 ) Operating income 202,102 264,460 358,591 434,022 Interest income 1,729 39 2,196 75 Equity in loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (313 ) (310 ) (1,070 ) (287 ) Homebuilding pretax income 203,518 264,189 359,717 433,810 Financial services: Revenues 7,470 5,236 13,247 9,871 Expenses (1,472 ) (1,362 ) (2,830 ) (2,709 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 5,426 14,807 7,008 19,955 Financial services pretax income 11,424 18,681 17,425 27,117 Total pretax income 214,942 282,870 377,142 460,927 Income tax expense (50,500 ) (72,200 ) (87,200 ) (116,000 ) Net income $ 164,442 $ 210,670 $ 289,942 $ 344,927 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.00 $ 2.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.90 Diluted $ 1.94 $ 2.32 $ 3.38 $ 3.79 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 81,764 87,858 82,607 88,069 Diluted 84,306 90,316 85,141 90,690

KB HOME CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands - Unaudited) May 31,

2023 November 30,

2022 Assets Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $ 557,037 $ 328,517 Receivables 341,010 322,767 Inventories 5,128,841 5,543,176 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 53,427 46,785 Property and equipment, net 89,804 89,234 Deferred tax assets, net 150,268 160,868 Other assets 106,598 101,051 6,426,985 6,592,398 Financial services 56,032 59,532 Total assets $ 6,483,017 $ 6,651,930 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Homebuilding: Accounts payable $ 360,585 $ 412,525 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 668,084 736,971 Notes payable 1,686,663 1,838,511 2,715,332 2,988,007 Financial services 1,203 3,128 Stockholders' equity 3,766,482 3,660,795 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,483,017 $ 6,651,930

KB HOME SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION For the Three Months and Six Months Ended May 31, 2023 and 2022 (In Thousands, Except Average Selling Price - Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 31, Six Months Ended May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Homebuilding revenues: Housing $ 1,757,846 $ 1,714,826 $ 3,136,383 $ 3,108,980 Land - - - - Total $ 1,757,846 $ 1,714,826 $ 3,136,383 $ 3,108,980 Homebuilding costs and expenses: Construction and land costs Housing $ 1,386,558 $ 1,281,752 $ 2,469,379 $ 2,363,864 Land - - - - Subtotal 1,386,558 1,281,752 2,469,379 2,363,864 Selling, general and administrative expenses 169,186 168,614 308,413 311,094 Total $ 1,555,744 $ 1,450,366 $ 2,777,792 $ 2,674,958 Interest expense: Interest incurred $ 25,995 $ 29,021 $ 53,799 $ 57,324 Interest capitalized (25,995 ) (29,021 ) (53,799 ) (57,324 ) Total $ - $ - $ - $ - Other information: Amortization of previously capitalized interest $ 31,932 $ 34,005 $ 58,068 $ 63,778 Depreciation and amortization 9,886 8,495 19,433 16,671 Average selling price: West Coast $ 703,700 $ 739,800 $ 695,400 $ 730,900 Southwest 431,700 424,700 437,900 416,900 Central 418,800 387,700 418,000 380,900 Southeast 398,500 359,900 396,500 356,000 Total $ 479,500 $ 494,300 $ 486,000 $ 490,600

KB HOME SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION For the Three Months and Six Months Ended May 31, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 31, Six Months Ended May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Homes delivered: West Coast 802 1,029 1,588 1,943 Southwest 778 685 1,314 1,201 Central 1,302 1,117 2,237 2,070 Southeast 784 638 1,315 1,123 Total 3,666 3,469 6,454 6,337 Net orders: West Coast 1,299 1,088 2,156 2,182 Southwest 789 719 1,259 1,467 Central 1,042 1,300 1,453 2,744 Southeast 806 807 1,210 1,731 Total 3,936 3,914 6,078 8,124 Net order value: West Coast $ 870,149 $ 844,831 $ 1,405,688 $ 1,690,348 Southwest 345,340 341,240 522,732 668,809 Central 365,213 582,084 504,681 1,200,093 Southeast 318,947 356,599 468,416 719,238 Total $ 1,899,649 $ 2,124,754 $ 2,901,517 $ 4,278,488 May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 Homes Value Homes Value Backlog data: West Coast 1,855 $ 1,224,334 2,680 $ 2,035,168 Southwest 1,637 695,613 2,460 1,078,701 Central 2,205 889,379 4,585 1,960,299 Southeast 1,589 647,367 2,606 1,047,065 Total 7,286 $ 3,456,693 12,331 $ 6,121,233

KB HOME

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In Thousands, Except Percentages - Unaudited)

This press release contains, and Company management's discussion of the results presented in this press release may include, information about the Company's adjusted housing gross profit margin, which is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure is relevant and useful to investors in understanding its operations, and may be helpful in comparing the Company with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. However, because it is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this non-GAAP financial measure may not be completely comparable to other companies in the homebuilding industry and, thus, should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to operating performance and/or financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company's operations.

Adjusted Housing Gross Profit Margin

The following table reconciles the Company's housing gross profit margin calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's adjusted housing gross profit margin:

Three Months Ended May 31, Six Months Ended May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Housing revenues $ 1,757,846 $ 1,714,826 $ 3,136,383 $ 3,108,980 Housing construction and land costs (1,386,558 ) (1,281,752 ) (2,469,379 ) (2,363,864 ) Housing gross profits 371,288 433,074 667,004 745,116 Add: Inventory-related charges (a) 4,287 732 9,576 907 Adjusted housing gross profits $ 375,575 $ 433,806 $ 676,580 $ 746,023 Housing gross profit margin 21.1 % 25.3 % 21.3 % 24.0 % Adjusted housing gross profit margin 21.4 % 25.3 % 21.6 % 24.0 %

(a) Represents inventory impairment and land option contract abandonment charges associated with housing operations.

Adjusted housing gross profit margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company calculates by dividing housing revenues less housing construction and land costs excluding housing inventory impairment and land option contract abandonment charges (as applicable) recorded during a given period, by housing revenues. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is housing gross profit margin. The Company believes adjusted housing gross profit margin is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as it measures the gross profits the Company generated specifically on the homes delivered during a given period. This non-GAAP financial measure isolates the impact that housing inventory impairment and land option contract abandonment charges have on housing gross profit margins, and allows investors to make comparisons with the Company's competitors that adjust housing gross profit margins in a similar manner. The Company also believes investors will find adjusted housing gross profit margin relevant and useful because it represents a profitability measure that may be compared to a prior period without regard to variability of housing inventory impairment and land option contract abandonment charges. This financial measure assists management in making strategic decisions regarding community location and product mix, product pricing and construction pace.

