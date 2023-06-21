MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (the "Company" or "Enerpac") today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2023.

"We delivered solid performance in the third quarter, driven by the focused execution of our global team. Once again, we saw year-over-year core growth in three out of four regions, highlighted by double digit core growth in Europe and Asia Pacific. For the second consecutive quarter, we achieved record gross profit margins and adjusted EBITDA margins since the launch of Enerpac Tool Group in 2019. In addition, reflecting the Board's confidence in management and in alignment with our balanced capital allocation strategy, we returned approximately $21 million to shareholders during the quarter through share repurchases under our March 2022 authorization," said Paul Sternlieb, Enerpac Tool Group's President & CEO.

Mr. Sternlieb continued, "We continue working towards further developing our culture of continuous improvement. We are driving sustainable improvements to our cost structure, simplifying the business for efficiency and greater productivity, and enhancing how we bring products and services to market. While the global macroeconomic environment remains dynamic, we believe the structural improvements underway at Enerpac coupled with our vertical and geographic diversity have us well positioned to deliver enhanced shareholder value."

Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations (US$ in millions, except per share) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 Net Sales $156.3 $151.9 $437.6 $419.4 Net Earnings $17.0 $4.1 $30.5 $9.4 Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.30 $0.07 $0.53 $0.15 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.39 $0.16 $1.04 $0.47

Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $156.3 million compared to $151.9 million in the prior-year third quarter. Core sales improved 4% year over year, with product sales up 9% and service revenues down 13%, as the Company continued its implementation of 80/20 and a more selective process for quoting service projects (particularly in the Middle East region) that is focused on more differentiated solutions. We estimate core sales growth was negatively impacted by approximately 200 basis points as a result of the more selective process for quoting in the Middle East in the third quarter. The impact from foreign currency exchange rates reduced net sales by 1% in the quarter compared to the prior year.

Fiscal 2023 third quarter net earnings and diluted earnings per share were $17.0 million and $0.30, respectively, compared to net earnings and diluted EPS of $4.1 million and $0.07, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 third quarter net earnings included:

Restructuring charges of $2.3 million ($1.8 million, or $0.03 per share, after tax) attributable to ASCEND initiatives;

ASCEND transformation program charges ("ASCEND charges") of $5.9 million ($3.3 million, or $0.06 per share, after tax), including third-party fees for program implementation support;

Leadership transition charges of $0.1 million ($0.0 million, or $0.00 per share, after tax); and

M&A charges of $0.2 million ($0.1 million, or $0.00 per share, after tax).

Fiscal 2022 third quarter net earnings included:

A restructuring charge of $0.5 million ($0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, after tax) attributable to further actions to flatten and simplify the organizational structure;

ASCEND charges of $3.9 million ($3.0 million, or $0.05 per share, after tax) primarily related to the use of external services for support in the design and development of the program;

Leadership transition charges of $2.8 million ($2.5 million, or $0.04 per share, after tax);

Business review charges of $0.5 million ($0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, after tax) related to external support for the deep dive business review prior to the launch of ASCEND; and

A gain on the sale of a facility, net of transaction charges, of $0.6 million ($0.5 million, or $0.01 per share, after tax) related to footprint rationalization.

Excluding the items detailed above, adjusted diluted EPS was $0.39 for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.16 in the comparable prior-year period. Fiscal 2022 third quarter results reflect a $10.8 million increase in receivable reserves ($0.14 per share, after tax) related to an agent in the MENAC region.

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended May 31, 2023 were $437.6 million, compared to $419.4 million in the comparable prior-year period. Core sales increased 7% year over year, while the impact of foreign currency decreased net sales by 3%.

Net earnings and diluted EPS for the nine months ended May 31, 2023 were $30.5 million and $0.53, respectively, compared to net earnings and diluted EPS of $9.4 million and $0.15, respectively, in the comparable prior year period.

Industrial Tools & Service (IT&S) (US$ in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 Net Sales $144.1 $140.4 $402.3 $387.6 Operating Profit $36.2 $19.2 $93.3 $49.9 Operating Profit % 25.1% 13.7% 23.2% 12.9% Adjusted Op Profit (1) $39.8 $19.4 $103.8 $54.7 Adjusted Op Profit % (1) 27.6% 13.8% 25.8% 14.1% (1) Non-GAAP measure, which excludes approximately $1.1 million of restructuring charges and $2.5 million of ASCEND charges in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and $0.5 million of restructuring charges, $0.1 million of leadership transition charges, $0.1 million of ASCEND charges and a gain on sale of a facility, net of transaction charges, of $0.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The nine months ended May 31, 2023 excludes $4.6 million of restructuring charges and $5.8 million of ASCEND charges compared to $3.7 million of restructuring charges, $1.1 million of impairment & divestiture charges, $0.6 million of leadership transition charges, $0.1 million of ASCEND charges and a gain on sale of a facility, net of transaction charges, of $0.6 million in the prior-year period.

Third quarter fiscal 2023 net sales were $144.1 million, 3% higher than the prior fiscal year's third quarter net sales. Core sales increased 4% year over year.

Operating profit margin and adjusted operating profit margin increased year over year to 25.1% and 27.6%, respectively, primarily due to the impact of ASCEND initiatives, pricing actions, and savings from cost management and restructuring initiatives implemented in prior periods, despite increased material costs.

Third quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted operating profit margin of 13.8% included an unfavorable impact of 770 basis points due to an additional receivable reserve in the MENAC region.

Corporate Expenses from Continuing Operations

Corporate expenses were $12.7 million and $13.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively.

Adjusted corporate expenses(2) of $7.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $1.2 million higher than the comparable prior-year period expense of $6.7 million, primarily due to increased incentive compensation, partially offset by favorable health benefit claims and restructuring savings.

(2) Non-GAAP measure which excludes approximately $1.1 million of restructuring charges, $3.5 million of ASCEND charges, $0.1 million of leadership transition charges and $0.2 million of M&A charges in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $2.7 million of leadership transition charges, $0.5 million of business review charges and $3.8 million of ASCEND charges in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Balance Sheet and Leverage (US$ in millions) Period Ended May 31, 2023 February 28, 2023 May 31, 2022 Cash Balance $142.0 $124.7 $123.7 Debt Balance $234.7 $209.3 $205.0 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA** 1.0 0.9 1.1

Net debt as of May 31, 2023 was approximately $93 million (total debt of $235 million less $142 million of cash), which increased approximately $8 million from February 28, 2023. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was 1.0x as of May 31, 2023.

**Periods as of and subsequent to August 31, 2022 calculated in accordance with the terms of the Company's September 2022 Senior Credit Facility. Prior periods calculated in accordance with the terms of the Company's March 2019 Senior Credit Facility.

Outlook

Mr. Sternlieb concluded, "Taking into consideration our solid year-to-date performance, the success of our ASCEND transformation program, and our view on the remainder of the fiscal year, we are updating our expectations for full-year net sales to the high end of the previously disclosed range at $590-600 million, and we are increasing our expected adjusted EBITDA range to $123 to $130 million. Our guidance is based on current foreign exchange rates and assumes that there is not a broad-based recession."

Conference Call Information

An investor conference call is scheduled for 7:30 am CT on June 22, 2023. Webcast information and conference call materials, including an earnings presentation, are available on the Enerpac Tool Group company website (www.enerpactoolgroup.com).

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not measures presented in conformity with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted operating profit from continuing operations, segment adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and net debt. This press release includes reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, including in the tables attached to this press release. Management believes the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate Enerpac Tool Group's operating performance and financial position with respect to the periods presented and, when read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate ongoing operations and provide investors with metrics they can use to evaluate aspects of the Company's performance from period to period. In addition, these are some of the financial metrics management uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of the Company's business. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group's businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

(tables follow)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) May 31, August 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,001 $ 120,699 Accounts receivable, net 103,565 106,747 Inventories, net 93,037 83,672 Other current assets 34,838 31,262 Total current assets 373,441 342,380 Property, plant and equipment, net 41,783 41,372 Goodwill 264,686 257,949 Other intangible assets, net 39,084 41,507 Other long-term assets 74,080 74,104 Total assets $ 793,074 $ 757,312 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 47,151 $ 72,524 Accrued compensation and benefits 28,567 21,390 Current maturities of debt 3,125 - Short-term debt - 4,000 Income taxes payable 5,982 4,594 Other current liabilities 55,398 50,680 Total current liabilities 140,223 153,188 Long-term debt, net 231,545 200,000 Deferred income taxes 8,226 7,355 Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities 11,492 11,941 Other long-term liabilities 64,969 66,217 Total liabilities 456,455 438,701 Shareholders' equity Capital stock 16,750 16,679 Additional paid-in capital 218,164 212,986 Treasury stock (763,675 ) (742,844 ) Retained earnings 991,081 966,751 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (125,701 ) (134,961 ) Stock held in trust (3,405 ) (3,209 ) Deferred compensation liability 3,405 3,209 Total shareholders' equity 336,619 318,611 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 793,074 $ 757,312

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 156,253 $ 151,894 $ 437,595 $ 419,395 Cost of products sold 78,395 79,847 221,464 227,741 Gross profit 77,858 72,047 216,131 191,654 Selling, general and administrative expenses 48,810 63,095 154,116 162,240 Amortization of intangible assets 1,357 1,792 4,075 5,678 Restructuring charges 2,252 517 6,220 5,086 Impairment & divestiture charges - - - 1,116 Operating profit 25,439 6,643 51,720 17,534 Financing costs, net 3,250 951 9,170 2,668 Other expense, net 525 254 1,948 1,004 Earnings before income tax expense 21,664 5,438 40,602 13,862 Income tax expense 4,688 1,377 10,058 4,495 Net earnings from continuing operations 16,976 4,061 30,544 9,367 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (4,596 ) (2,418 ) (6,214 ) (3,715 ) Net earnings $ 12,380 $ 1,643 $ 24,330 $ 5,652 Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.07 $ 0.54 $ 0.16 Diluted 0.30 0.07 0.53 0.15 Loss per share from discontinued operations Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.06 ) Diluted (0.08 ) (0.04 ) (0.11 ) (0.06 ) Earnings per share* Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.03 $ 0.43 $ 0.09 Diluted 0.22 0.03 0.42 0.09 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 57,052 60,227 56,993 60,292 Diluted 57,432 60,610 57,417 60,640 *The total of earnings per share from continuing operations and loss per share from discontinued operations may not equal earnings per share due to rounding.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Activities Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations $ 16,602 $ 2,274 $ 24,561 $ 7,515 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations 652 245 2,470 (319 ) Cash provided by operating activities $ 17,254 $ 2,519 $ 27,031 $ 7,196 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (2,926 ) (2,140 ) (8,391 ) (6,970 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 11 995 595 1,158 Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations $ (2,915 ) $ (1,145 ) $ (7,796 ) $ (5,812 ) Cash used in investing activities $ (2,915 ) $ (1,145 ) $ (7,796 ) $ (5,812 ) Financing Activities Borrowings on revolving credit facility 26,000 30,000 60,000 45,000 Principal repayments on revolving credit facility - - (24,000 ) (15,000 ) Principal repayments on term loan (625 ) - (625 ) - Proceeds from issuance of term loan - - 200,000 - Payment for redemption of revolver - - (200,000 ) - Swingline borrowings/repayments, net - - (4,000 ) - Payment of debt issuance costs - - (2,486 ) - Purchase of treasury shares (20,831 ) (36,295 ) (20,831 ) (36,295 ) Stock options, taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards & other (8 ) 62 (1,461 ) (3,161 ) Payment of cash dividend - - (2,274 ) (2,409 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities - continuing operations $ 4,536 $ (6,233 ) $ 4,323 $ (11,865 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 4,536 $ (6,233 ) $ 4,323 $ (11,865 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,537 ) (4,866 ) (2,256 ) (6,166 ) Net increase (decrease) from cash and cash equivalents $ 17,338 $ (9,725 ) $ 21,302 $ (16,647 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 124,663 133,430 120,699 140,352 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 142,001 $ 123,705 $ 142,001 $ 123,705

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 121,313 $ 125,940 $ 140,395 $ 139,694 $ 527,342 $ 127,297 $ 130,904 $ 144,126 $ - $ 402,327 Other 9,590 10,659 11,499 12,133 43,881 12,085 11,056 12,127 - 35,268 Total $ 130,903 $ 136,599 $ 151,894 $ 151,827 $ 571,223 $ 139,382 $ 141,960 $ 156,253 $ - $ 437,595 % Sales Growth Industrial Tools & Services Segment 8 % 12 % 5 % 4 % 7 % 5 % 4 % 3 % - 4 % Other 32 % 35 % 18 % 14 % 23 % 26 % 4 % 5 % - 11 % Total 10 % 13 % 6 % 4 % 8 % 6 % 4 % 3 % - 4 % Adjusted Operating Profit from Continuing Operations Operating profit $ 6,407 $ 4,484 $ 6,643 $ 13,125 $ 30,660 $ 12,309 $ 13,972 $ 25,439 $ - $ 51,720 Impairment & divestiture charges - 1,116 - 1,297 2,413 - - - - - Restructuring charges 2,737 1,832 517 3,049 8,135 982 2,987 2,252 - 6,220 Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges - - (585 ) - (585 ) - - - - - Leadership transition charges (benefit) (1) 3,759 1,747 2,800 (37 ) 8,269 400 202 90 - 693 Business review charges - 2,500 502 - 3,002 - - - - - M&A charges - - - - - - 196 166 - 362 ASCEND transformation program charges - - 3,856 9,760 13,616 9,419 11,372 5,947 - 26,738 Adjusted operating profit $ 12,903 $ 11,679 $ 13,733 $ 27,194 $ 65,510 $ 23,110 $ 28,729 $ 33,894 $ - $ 85,733 Adjusted Operating Profit by Segment Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 19,646 $ 15,654 $ 19,421 $ 31,878 $ 86,600 $ 29,099 $ 34,836 $ 39,814 $ - $ 103,749 Other (1,257 ) 334 1,017 1,853 1,947 1,424 1,156 1,965 - 4,545 Corporate / General (5,486 ) (4,309 ) (6,705 ) (6,537 ) (23,037 ) (7,413 ) (7,263 ) (7,885 ) - (22,561 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 12,903 $ 11,679 $ 13,733 $ 27,194 $ 65,510 $ 23,110 $ 28,729 $ 33,894 $ - $ 85,733 Adjusted Operating Profit % Industrial Tools & Services Segment 16.2 % 12.4 % 13.8 % 22.8 % 16.4 % 22.9 % 26.6 % 27.6 % - 25.8 % Other -13.1 % 3.1 % 8.8 % 15.3 % 4.4 % 11.8 % 10.5 % 16.2 % - 12.9 % Adjusted Operating Profit % 9.9 % 8.5 % 9.0 % 17.9 % 11.5 % 16.6 % 20.2 % 21.7 % - 19.6 % EBITDA from Continuing Operations (2) Earnings from continuing operations $ 3,185 $ 2,121 $ 4,061 $ 10,224 $ 19,591 $ 6,409 $ 7,158 $ 16,976 $ - $ 30,544 Financing costs, net 961 755 951 1,719 4,386 2,815 3,105 3,250 - 9,170 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,781 1,337 1,377 (95 ) 4,401 2,383 2,988 4,688 - 10,058 Depreciation & amortization 5,175 4,986 4,822 4,617 19,600 4,193 4,226 4,084 - 12,503 EBITDA $ 11,102 $ 9,199 $ 11,211 $ 16,465 $ 47,978 $ 15,800 $ 17,477 $ 28,998 $ - $ 62,275 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (2) EBITDA $ 11,102 $ 9,199 $ 11,211 $ 16,465 $ 47,978 $ 15,800 $ 17,477 $ 28,998 $ - $ 62,275 Impairment & divestiture charges - 1,116 - 1,297 2,413 - - - - - Restructuring charges 2,737 1,832 517 3,049 8,135 982 2,987 2,252 - 6,220 Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges - - (585 ) - (585 ) - - - - - Leadership transition charges (benefit) (1) 3,759 1,747 2,800 (37 ) 8,269 400 202 90 - 693 Business review charges - 2,500 502 - 3,002 - - - - - M&A charges - - - - - - 196 166 - 362 ASCEND transformation program charges - - 3,856 9,760 13,616 9,419 11,372 5,947 - 26,738 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,598 $ 16,394 $ 18,301 $ 30,534 $ 82,828 $ 26,601 $ 32,234 $ 37,453 $ - $ 96,288 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 22,996 $ 19,260 $ 22,853 $ 34,154 $ 99,263 $ 31,698 $ 37,458 $ 42,525 $ - $ 111,681 Other (263 ) 1,225 1,912 2,741 5,615 2,316 2,050 2,855 - 7,222 Corporate / General (5,135 ) (4,091 ) (6,464 ) (6,361 ) (22,050 ) (7,413 ) (7,274 ) (7,927 ) - (22,615 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,598 $ 16,394 $ 18,301 $ 30,534 $ 82,828 $ 26,601 $ 32,234 $ 37,453 $ - $ 96,288 Adjusted EBITDA % Industrial Tools & Services Segment 19.0 % 15.3 % 16.3 % 24.4 % 18.8 % 24.9 % 28.6 % 29.5 % - 27.8 % Other -2.7 % 11.5 % 16.6 % 22.6 % 12.8 % 19.2 % 18.5 % 23.5 % - 20.5 % Adjusted EBITDA % 13.4 % 12.0 % 12.0 % 20.1 % 14.5 % 19.1 % 22.7 % 24.0 % - 22.0 % Notes: (1) Caption updated from "Leadership transition & board search charges (benefit)" used during Fiscal 2022, costs included have not been altered. (2) EBITDA represents net earnings from continuing operations before financing costs, net, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation & amortization. Neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA are calculated based upon generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The amounts included in the EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings, operating profit or operating cash flows. The Company has presented EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it regularly reviews these performance measures. In addition, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used by many of our investors and lenders, and are presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued) (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Adjusted Earnings (3) Net Earnings $ 2,788 $ 1,221 $ 1,643 $ 10,034 $ 15,686 $ 7,453 $ 4,497 $ 12,380 $ - $ 24,330 Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (397 ) (900 ) (2,418 ) (190 ) (3,905 ) 1,044 (2,661 ) (4,596 ) - (6,214 ) Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 3,185 $ 2,121 $ 4,061 $ 10,224 $ 19,591 $ 6,409 $ 7,158 $ 16,976 $ - $ 30,544 Impairment & divestiture charges - 1,116 - 1,297 2,413 - - - - - Restructuring charges 2,737 1,832 517 3,049 8,135 982 2,987 2,252 - 6,220 Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges - - (585 ) - (585 ) - - - - - Leadership transition charges (benefit) (1) 3,759 1,747 2,800 (37 ) 8,269 400 202 90 - 693 Business review charges - 2,500 502 - 3,002 - - - - - ASCEND transformation program charges - - 3,856 9,760 13,616 9,419 11,372 5,947 - 26,738 M&A charges - - - - - - 196 166 - 362 Accelerated debt issuance costs - - - - - 317 - - - 317 Net tax effect of reconciling items above 42 (805 ) (1,366 ) (4,162 ) (6,291 ) (719 ) (1,652 ) (3,197 ) - (5,568 ) Other income tax (benefit) expense - 210 - - 210 - 144 - - 144 Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 9,723 $ 8,721 $ 9,785 $ 20,131 $ 48,360 $ 16,808 $ 20,407 $ 22,234 $ - $ 59,450 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share (3) Net Earnings $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ 0.26 $ 0.13 $ 0.08 $ 0.22 $ - $ 0.42 Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.00 ) (0.07 ) 0.02 (0.05 ) (0.08 ) - (0.11 ) Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ 0.18 $ 0.33 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.30 $ - $ 0.53 Impairment & divestiture charges, net of tax effect - 0.01 - 0.02 0.04 - - - - - Restructuring charges, net of tax effect 0.04 0.03 0.01 0.04 0.11 0.02 0.05 0.03 - 0.10 Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges, net of tax effect - - (0.01 ) 0.00 (0.01 ) - - - - - Leadership transition charges (benefit) (1), net of tax effect 0.06 0.03 0.04 (0.01 ) 0.12 0.01 0.00 0.00 - 0.01 Business review charges, net of tax effect - 0.04 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.04 - - - - - ASCEND transformation program charges, net of tax effect - - 0.05 0.13 0.17 0.15 0.17 0.06 - 0.38 M&A charges, net of tax effect - - - - - - 0.00 0.00 - 0.01 Accelerated debt issuance costs, net of tax effect - - - - - 0.01 0.00 0.00 - 0.00 Other income tax (benefit) expense - 0.00 - - - - 0.00 - - - Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share from Continuing Operations $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.16 $ 0.35 $ 0.81 $ 0.29 $ 0.35 $ 0.39 $ - $ 1.04 Free Cash Flow (4) Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (4,726 ) $ 9,403 $ 2,519 $ 44,540 $ 51,736 $ 17,533 $ (7,756 ) $ 17,254 $ - $ 27,031 Capital expenditures (3,293 ) (1,537 ) (2,140 ) (1,447 ) (8,417 ) (3,028 ) (2,437 ) (2,926 ) - (8,391 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 133 30 995 18 1,176 493 91 11 - 595 Other - 1 (1 ) - - 930 - 43 - 973 Free Cash Flow $ (7,886 ) $ 7,897 $ 1,373 $ 43,111 $ 44,495 $ 15,928 $ (10,102 ) $ 14,382 $ - $ 20,208 Notes continued: (3) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share represent net earnings and diluted earnings per share per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings net of charges or credits for items to be highlighted for comparability purposes. These measures are not calculated based upon GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or diluted earnings per share or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. However, this presentation is important to investors for understanding the operating results of the current portfolio of Enerpac Tool Group companies. (4) Free cash flow primarily represents the operating cash flow, proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment less capital expenditures. For all reconciliations of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures, the summation of the individual components may not equal the total due to rounding. With respect to the earnings per share reconciliations the impact of share dilution on the calculation of the net earnings or loss per share and discontinued operations per share may result in the summation of these components not equaling the total earnings per share from continuing operations.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP Guidance (In millions) Fiscal 2023 Low High Reconciliation of Continued Operations GAAP Operating Profit To Adjusted EBITDA (5) GAAP Operating profit $ 60 $ 74 ASCEND transformation program charges 38 33 Restructuring charges 9 7 Adjusted operating profit $ 107 $ 114 Other expense, net (1 ) (1 ) Depreciation & amortization 17 17 Adjusted EBITDA $ 123 $ 130 Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow From Operations to Free Cash Flow (5) Cash provided by operating activities $ 65 $ 90 Capital expenditures (10 ) (15 ) Other - - Free Cash Flow Guidance $ 55 $ 75 Notes continued: (5) Management does not provide guidance on GAAP financial measures as we are unable to predict and estimate with certainty items such as potential impairments, refinancing costs, business divestiture gains/losses, discrete tax adjustments, or other items impacting GAAP financial metrics. As a result, we have included above only those items about which we are aware and are reasonably likely to occur during the guidance period covered.

