MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG) MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announces cancellation of listing on LSE 22-Jun-2023 / 10:50 MSK =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MD Medical Group announces CANCELLATION OF LISTING on LSE 22 June 2023 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG", the "Group" or the "Company" - MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, further to the announcement made on 23 May 2023[1], today announces that following its applications submitted to the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE"), the Company's global depositary receipts (the "GDRs") (ISIN US55279C2008 and ISIN US55279C1018) were cancelled from the FCA's official list and admission to trading on the LSE with effect from 8:00 a.m. (London time) on 22 June 2023. Trading in Company's GDRs will continue on the regulated market of Moscow Exchange. The rights of GDR holders under this security remain unchanged. *** For further information please contact: Investors Battalova Renata Investor Relations Director Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82 r.battalova@mcclinics.ru About MD Medical Group MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The Company manages 53 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 43 out-patient clinics in 26 regions of Russia. In 2022, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 7.9 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG). =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Press release "Intention to delist GDRs from the LSE" published on 23 May 2023 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US55279C2008 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MDMG LEI Code: 213800XKI6VHY4JBS612 Sequence No.: 252792 EQS News ID: 1663155 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

