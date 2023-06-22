Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.06.2023
Next Big Story: Ganz seltene Konstellation: Warum man hier jetzt dabei ist!?
WKN: A1J51U | ISIN: US55279C2008
22.06.2023 | 10:22
MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announces cancellation of listing on LSE

DJ MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announces cancellation of listing on LSE 

MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG) 
MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announces cancellation of listing on LSE 
22-Jun-2023 / 10:50 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 MD Medical Group announces CANCELLATION OF LISTING on LSE 
22 June 2023 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG", the "Group" or the "Company" - MOEX: 
MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, further to the announcement made on 23 May 2023[1], today 
announces that following its applications submitted to the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and the London 
Stock Exchange (the "LSE"), the Company's global depositary receipts (the "GDRs") (ISIN US55279C2008 and ISIN 
US55279C1018) were cancelled from the FCA's official list and admission to trading on the LSE with effect from 8:00 
a.m. (London time) on 22 June 2023. 
Trading in Company's GDRs will continue on the regulated market of Moscow Exchange. The rights of GDR holders under 
this security remain unchanged. 
 
 
*** 
For further information please contact: 
Investors 
Battalova Renata 
Investor Relations Director 
Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82 
r.battalova@mcclinics.ru 
About MD Medical Group 
MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The Company manages 53 modern 
healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 43 out-patient clinics in 26 regions of Russia. In 2022, MD Medical 
Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 7.9 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on Moscow 
Exchange (MOEX: MDMG). 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] Press release "Intention to delist GDRs from the LSE" published on 23 May 2023 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US55279C2008 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MDMG 
LEI Code:   213800XKI6VHY4JBS612 
Sequence No.: 252792 
EQS News ID:  1663155 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1663155&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2023 03:50 ET (07:50 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
