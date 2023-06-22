Solar's levelized cost of electricity will reach $30/MWh in 2050, as global capacity surges, said DNV.From pv magazine USA DNV, a global risk management firm, has offered its annual outlook on the global energy transition. It placed solar in the spotlight as the frontrunner in renewable energy supply. "In 2050, solar PV will be in unassailable position as the cheapest source of new electricity globally," said DNV. As the world transitions toward carbon emissions-free electricity generation, DNV expects the share in the generation mix for coal to decrease 4% and gas to fall by 8% by mid-century. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...