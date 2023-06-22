Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.06.2023
22.06.2023 | 11:02
Encision, Inc.: Encision Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Encision Inc. (PK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

The Company posted quarterly net revenue of $1.81 million for a quarterly net loss of $93 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $1.60 million for a quarterly net loss of $403 thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on net revenue was 56% in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and 50% in the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter. Gross margin increased in the current year's fourth quarter compared to last year's fourth quarter due principally to higher operating efficiencies and increased selling prices.

The Company posted twelve months net revenue of $7.35 million for a twelve months net loss of $324 thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted share. These results compare to twelve months net revenue of $7.67 million for a twelve months net loss of $66 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the year-ago twelve months. Net loss included extinguishment of debt income of $533 thousand in the year-ago twelve months. Gross margin on net revenue was 55% in the fiscal 2023 twelve months and 49% in the fiscal 2022 twelve months. Gross margin in the fiscal 2022 twelve months was lower due to higher material costs.

"Fiscal 2023 presented significant challenges for us and for the medical device market in general," said Gregory Trudel, President and CEO of Encision Inc. "The company navigated through the ups and downs of the market demand curve as a result of COVID slowdowns and a shortage of healthcare workers. We used that time to strengthen our sales channel and to drive new product development that will deliver benefits in fiscal 2024. We were also able to initiate new collaborative opportunities that will be fruitful for us and our partners in fiscal 2024."

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company's distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delay in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Mala Ray
Encision Inc.
303-444-2600
mray@encision.com

Encision Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share information)

 Three Months Ended Years Ended
March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022
Product revenue
 $1,801 $1,568 $6,885 $6,914
Service revenue
 5 36 464 754
Total revenue
 1,806 1,604 7,349 7,668

Product cost of revenue
 786 781 3,314 3,509
Service cost of revenue
 2 15 2 371
Total cost of revenue
 788 796 3,316 3,880

Gross profit
 1,018 808 4,033 3,788
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
 539 490 2,033 2,084
General and administrative
 384 387 1,487 1,381
Research and development
 175 334 816 918
Total operating expenses
 1,098 1,211 4,336 4,383
Operating (loss) income
 (80) (403) (303) (595)
Interest expense, extinguishment of debt income and other income, net
 (13) -- (21) 529
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes
 (93) 1 (324) (66)
Provision for income taxes
 -- -- -- --
Net (loss) income
 $(93) $(402) $(324) $(66)
Net (loss) income per share-basic and diluted
 $(0.01) $(0.03) $(0.03) $(0.01)
Weighted average number of basic shares
 11,770 11,683 11,763 11,625
Weighted average number of diluted shares
 11,770 11,683 11,763 11,625

Encision Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands)


 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022
ASSETS
Cash
 $189 $950
Accounts receivable, net
 921 948
Inventories, net
 1,899 1,584
Prepaid expenses and other assets
 116 120
Total current assets
 3,125 3,602
Equipment, net
 303 189
Right of use asset
 496 786
Patents, net
 163 181
Other assets
 47 34
Total assets
 $4,134 $4,792
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable
 $253 $576
Secured notes
 44 22
Line of credit
 177 --
Accrued compensation
 218 191
Other accrued liabilities
 85 125
Accrued lease liability
 354 362
Total current liabilities
 1,131 1,276
Secured notes
 268 206
Accrued lease liability
 240 564
Unsecured promissory note
 -- --
Total liabilities
 1,639 2,046
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
 24,348 24,275
Accumulated (deficit)
 (21,853) (21,529)
Total shareholders' equity
 2,495 2,746
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
 $4,134 $4,792

Encision Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

 Years Ended
March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022
Operating activities:
Net (loss) income
 $(324) $(66)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash
(used in) operating activities:
Extinguishment of debt income
 -- (533)
Write-off of tooling
 -- 31
Depreciation and amortization
 87 113
Share-based compensation expense
 52 41
(Recovery from) doubtful accounts, net
 -- (35)
Provision for (recovery from) inventory obsolescence, net
 15 (34)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Right of use asset, net
 (43) (28)
Accounts receivable
 27 163
Inventories
 (330) (105)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
 (8) (31)
Accounts payable
 (323) 187
Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities
 (14) (147)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
 (861) (444)
Investing activities:
Acquisition of property and equipment
 (173) (18)
Patent costs
 (10) (18)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
 (183) (36)
Financing activities:
Borrowings from credit facility, net change
 240 --
Net payments from exercise of stock options
 21 (31)
Borrowings from (paydown of) secured notes
 23 (13)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
 284 (44)
Net (decrease) in cash
 (761) (524)
Cash, beginning of period
 950 1,474
Cash, end of period
 $189 $950

SOURCE: Encision, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762417/Encision-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-Fiscal-Year-2023-Results

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
