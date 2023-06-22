International Medical Lasers Industry Leadership Drives 350% Growth Rate, New Offering of DEKA Laser Accessories for Surgical Scar Revision

IML's Expertise in Global Medical Device Marketplace Drives Five-Year Record Growth

TUALATIN, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / International Medical Lasers (IML), a medical industry leader in sourcing the world's highest quality surgical devices for the U.S. medical marketplace since 2011, has announced its industry expansion. Key to this is the launch of a new laser accessory partnership with DEKA Trio featuring an advanced scanner for scar revision and treatment, giving the DEKA Trio laser technology the ability to treat significant tissue scarring and other medically necessary conditions through CO2 lasers.

IML's expansion success also includes planned educational resources for the U.S. medical community.

IML's continued five-year record of 350% growth has driven its position as an industry-leading laser technology resource, as well as a platform for connection, information, education, and support for its network of manufacturers and dealers, in addition to serving the needs of surgeons specializing in urological, ear, nose, and throat (ENT), ob/gyn, laparoscopy and GI. The enterprise focuses on bringing the best global medical partners to the U.S. market while offering expanded educational opportunities and resources.

IML's leadership role as a resource for the U.S. surgical market's best global medical technology devices has delivered its new partnership with DEKA Trio, offering a novel scanner, just cleared by the FDA, for surgical scar revision.

"We take an active role with a consultative and collaborative approach to educating, helping, and providing value by understanding the needs of hospitals, surgeons, and patients," said IML President and Co-Founder John Mooney. "Our deep connections with the best in global medical providers and manufacturers have not only secured our newest global medical offering with DEKA Trio, but it has also positioned us to help share the latest in surgical lasers and the innovative techniques that surgeons need."

Paolo Salvadeo, CEO of DEKA and General Manager of its parent company El.En. SpA, commented: "Partnering with International Medical Lasers resulted in a positive turnaround in our U.S. presence in the laser surgical sector. The U.S. is a beacon to every other country and what is successful there is bound to become a great success internationally. That's why our relationship with IML is so important."

IML partners with leaders in their respective fields, including internationally recognized medical device companies like Quanta System, DEKA, and Pusen, along with a vast dealer network that helps leading manufacturers broaden their distribution network and expand into the U.S. market.

Projected by Fortune Business Insights to hold the largest market share by the end of 2035, the growth of the North American surgical lasers market is being driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, advances in technology, and increasing adoption of surgical lasers due to benefits like reduced blood loss, faster healing, and almost no pain.

As part of IML's commitment to industry leadership and education, the company will launch educational Toolkits, slated for Q4 2023. The Toolkits will provide dealers with relevant and prompt information, increase understanding, and faster confidence. The IML Toolkits are a value-added resource containing in-depth information about products along with strategic advice, training, and support.

With improved patient outcomes as a core goal, IML has sourced the highest quality medical devices from around the globe for over a decade. IML focuses on innovation to promote better patient care, delivering the world's best medical devices to surgery centers, hospitals, and other medical institutions in the U.S. IML also helps manufacturers of premium medical technology systems enter the U.S. market and partners with medical device dealers across the U.S. who want to expand their product range and grow their business. More than just an importer, IML acts as a central source of connection, information, and support for its network of manufacturers and dealers. For more information, visit: imlasers.com.

DEKA M.E.L.A. is a controlled company of the large multinational Italian group EL.EN. The firm, which has more than three decades of laser experience, chose DEKA as its company name which means attainment of perfection and excellence, and is also "10" in Greek, the perfect number according to Pythagoras. The Florentine company is rooted in a culture that has made excellence of thought its dominant feature. Due to its invaluable cultural heritage and unique historical background, DEKA encompasses into its vision a promise of universal value: to turn every scientific discovery into a concrete benefit for physicians and patients, and to translate every technological innovation into ongoing improvements for the range of products and services it offers.

