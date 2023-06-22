Flawless UK Vape Distribution Ltd: Flawless UK Vape Distribution and Elux have come together to tackle the recycling of Disposable Vapes

LONDON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flawless UK Vape Distribution and ELUX have joined forces to help customers recycle their disposable vape devices in a more environmentally friendly way. Starting from this week, they have undergone a full recycling initiative available to all vape shops FREE of charge with FREE collections and FREE delivery. They have teamed up with the Green Wings Project who will deliver Recycling bins to each vape shop on request, and then offer a free collection service once the bins are full. Retailers must set up an account on the Green Wings Project website to register for a bin, enter the details of the shop and the Green Wings team will do the rest.

Disposable vapes have come under some recent pressure from local councils, recycling bodies and ESG activists as the rise in demand has led to these products not being disposed of correctly. This new initiative will help tackle that and is one of the first proposed by any company in the Vaping Industry, set up by a leading brand (ELUX) and a leading distributor Flawless.

Flawless UK Vape Distribution is one of the leading vaping distributors in the UK. They offer an extensive range of high-quality e-liquids, hardware and accessories. They are the master distributors for some of the world's biggest brands and currently supply to over 10,000 account across the UK & Europe. They are committed to providing exceptional customer service and are known to be one of the most reliable and reputable companies in the industry.

Elux UK is one of the leading vaping brands in the UK and can be seen to be a brand that has helped to revolutionise the vape industry. Born from the minds of 3 businessmen with a shared passion for creating a smoke-free world, they are quickly becoming one of the world's largest suppliers of high-quality vape liquids and devices.

