Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Bahnhof AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (344/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Bahnhof AB (publ), company registration number 556519-9493, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. On request of the company, Nasdaq Stockholm AB will admit the company's B-shares to trading on First North Growth Market with effect from August 17, 2023. The company has 77,565,130 B-shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: BAHN B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 77,565,130 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010442418 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 296521 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556519-9493 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08-52800399.