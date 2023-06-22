TestCrew Becomes The First Software Testing Company in MENA to Achieve TMMi Certification Level 5

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Building upon a series of global achievements by Saudi national companies, TestCrew, a leading software quality assurance, and digital testing services company, announced through its official website that it has become the first company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East to receive the Level 5 certification from the TMMi Foundation, the global organization responsible for the certification.

The TMMi certification is a prestigious international recognition of TestCrew's commitment to quality in its work and adherence to the standards and requirements specific to software testing, in addition to its global capabilities in software testing.

This milestone reflects years of dedicated work by TestCrew's teams of engineers and professionals, as well as its large customer base. Mr. Mohammed Al-Humaidi, Chairman of the Board of TestCrew, stated, "We are honored to receive this certification. It is not only a recognition of our own efforts, but also a tribute to the hard work of our team and partners who have helped us grow into one of the most respected names in software testing in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. We remain committed to upholding our core values and delivering value that exceeds our client's expectations."

The TMMi model is an international standard that improves processes and activities related to quality assurance and testing through the application of best practices. Achieving the model's standards helps companies and organizations detect defects in applications and digital programs more efficiently than traditional methods.

This global standard enables organizations to optimize their software testing activities, leading to enhanced efficiency, reduced costs, and improved overall quality. By aligning with the TMMi model, TestCrew ensures that its clients receive superior software testing services that meet the highest international standards.

TestCrew - Extensive Experience and Global Presence

TestCrew is a global provider of software testing services and a global partner of the International Software Testing Qualifications Board (ISTQB). Moreover, the company has diverse partnerships with various global companies such as NCC Group and Atlassian. It is worth mentioning that the company has been awarded the prestigious Great Place to Work designation, recognizing it as one of the world's best workplaces.

TestCrew provides comprehensive software testing services across all sectors, making it the optimal choice as an experienced partner to help organizations achieve their quality objectives.

With an unparalleled focus on customer service and technical expertise, TestCrew is well-equipped to handle even the most complex software testing and quality assurance challenges. For more information on how TestCrew can assist your organization in achieving quality and ensuring customer satisfaction, please visit www.testcrew.com or call +966566631855.

Contact:

TestCrew

+966566631855

srizqi@testcrew.com

https://testcrew.com/

SOURCE: TestCrew

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763103/TestCrew-Becomes-The-First-Software-Testing-Company-in-MENA-to-Achieve-TMMi-Certification-Level-5