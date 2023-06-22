Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive to Present at P2PI Retail Media Summit

VANCOUVER, BC and PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX\V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector, is pleased to announce that Tom Burgess, President of Snipp Media, will be presenting at the Path to Purchase Institute (P2PI) Retail Media Summit in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, June 28th.

Presentation Title: "Extend Your Retail Media Network to Untapped Audiences: Partner with Banks"

Time: 4:15pm CT

Date: Wednesday, June 28th

Participants: Tom Burgess, President of Snipp Media; Steve VanFleet, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, of Triple LLC; and Melissa Roland, Senior Vice President, Senior Digital Manager, of Bank of America

Location: 17 E Monroe Street, Chicago, Illinois, 60603

The Path to Purchase Institute Connect event, a two-day opportunity for CPG brands to participate in 20-minute one-on-one, in-person meetings with retailer media networks, agencies, and solution providers, to discuss new products and services, marketing initiatives and business strategies.

Tom Burgess, President of Snipp Media, added, "We look forward to unveiling our Payments Media Network at the Retail Media Summit next week. Our panel will discuss how brand funded rewards using banks' first party data can bring a higher level of engagement, in addition to opening up a new shopper marketing and promotions channel."

About The Path to Purchase Institute

The Path to Purchase Institute is a global member community serving the needs of brand manufacturers, retailers, agencies, and the entire ecosystem of solution providers in the commerce marketing industry.

About Snipp

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 Clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides Clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.snipp.com

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

