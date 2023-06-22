Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce the appointment of accomplished geologist William "Bill" Feyerabend CPG, to its Advisory Board and as a Qualified Person for the Company within the framework of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.





Mr. Feyerabend brings with him a vast wealth of experience in the exploration and development of Lithium projects across the American West, Mexico, and South America. He has authored technical reports for claim blocks in Nevada's Lithium development epi-centre, including the Clayton and Fish Lake Valleys. His expertise in lithium exploration began in 2015, with a specific focus on Esmeralda County, NV and especially Clayton Valley. Notably, Mr. Feyerabend sat the discovery well for Pure Energy.

He has extensive experience in generating lithium brine targets, and serving as a Qualified Person for lithium projects in Nevada, California, Utah, and Argentina. He has had roles with major companies such as US Borax and Gold Fields Mining and played a part in the discovery and development of four significant mineral projects.

His international exposure is equally extensive, having worked on projects in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, China, Colombia, Ghana, Guyana, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, United States, and Venezuela. This wealth of international experience will prove invaluable as Lancaster Resources continues to expand and enhance its operations.

Mr. Feyerabend's commitment to his field is exemplified by his past service on the board of the Humboldt County (NV) Economic Development Authority and his membership in organizations such as the AIPG, SME, and PDAC. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Southern California.

Moreover, he possesses vast exploration and development experience. He has worked at every level, from property examination and regional planning to discovery and development, and continued exploration on producing properties. He has written more than 35 technical reports in 43-101 format for properties across six countries on four continents, making him an outstanding addition to our team.

On his appointment, Bill Feyerabend expressed enthusiasm: "I am eager to bring my diverse experience to Lancaster Resources, leveraging my knowledge and skills to foster sustainable and profitable lithium development."

Lancaster Resources warmly welcomes Mr. Feyerabend and looks forward to his valuable contributions to its mission of advancing responsible and sustainable lithium exploration and development.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources is engaged in exploring energy transition metals, particularly lithium, to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Its goal is to identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, integrating sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production. The Company holds exclusive rights to acquire a 100% interest in the Alkali Flat lithium brine project situated in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA.

