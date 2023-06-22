A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z Cust2Mate Wins "Best Payment System Solution" at Convrt Awards 2023

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z") ("Company"), (NASDAQ:AZ)(TSXV:AZ) - A2Z Cust2Mate, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded "Best Payment System Solution" at the Convrt Awards 2023. The Convrt Awards celebrate innovation in the retail industry and recognize companies that have made significant contributions to advancing the retail landscape. Convrt is known for its authentic industry recognition, where the sole focus is on the work and achievements of companies.

The Independent Judges at Convrt evaluated numerous entries and selected A2Z Cust2Mate as the winner in the "Best Payment System Solution" category. This prestigious award is a testament to the exceptional work and dedication of the entire Cust2Mate team in revolutionizing retail experiences.

A2Z Cust2Mate offers a groundbreaking payment system solution that has transformed the way customers engage with retailers. Through their smart shopping cart technology, customers can enjoy a seamless and personalized shopping experience, complete with efficient and secure payment options. Cust2Mate's innovative approach has garnered widespread acclaim for its ability to enhance customer shopping convenience, streamline transactions, and create a frictionless checkout process.

"We are honored to receive the 'Best Payment System Solution' award from Convrt," said Guy Mordoch, CEO of Cust2Mate. "This recognition validates our commitment to driving innovation in the retail industry and delivering exceptional solutions that empower retailers and enhance the shopping experience for customers. We are grateful for the dedication and expertise of our team, whose hard work has made this achievement possible."

The Convrt Awards serve as a platform to showcase the most groundbreaking and influential advancements in the retail sector. By recognizing Cust2Mate as the "Best Payment System Solution" winner, Convrt highlights the company's transformative impact on the industry and its commitment to driving innovation and customer satisfaction.

Investors interested in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. and their innovative solutions can visit www.a2zas.com for more information.

For more information on Cust2Mate solution and its benefits, please visit www.cust2mate.com.

About A2Z Cust2Mate

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product, Cust2Mate, is an advanced proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

