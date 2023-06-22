The Chemours Company: Essential. Responsible. Chemistry.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / The Chemours Company:

By Mark E. Newman

President and Chief Executive Officer at The Chemours Company

I am proud to present the latest edition of our Sustainability Report which outlines our progress against our Corporate Responsibility Commitment goals.

The past five years of our journey have been defined by making giant leaps in a short period of time. This progress was possible thanks to the transformative partnerships between Chemours' 6600 employees and our stakeholders across the globe who have embraced our vision that together, we create a better world through the power of our chemistry. In many ways, this vision is a sustainability vision-one we live out every single day. Some of the highlights from this year's Sustainability Report include:

Achieved a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions-reaching the halfway point of our 2030 goal.

Reached a 53% reduction in total process fluorinated organic chemical (FOC) emissions to air and water-surpassing the halfway point to our 2030 goal of a 99% reduction.

48.2% of revenue from offerings that make a specific contribution to the UN SDGs.

Committed 36% of our $50 million investment in STEM, safety, and environmental initiatives across our local communities.

Surpassed our Sustainable Supply Chain goal assessing sustainability performance having evaluated addressable spend of 90% of our suppliers by 2022.

These figures are indicative of the incredible strides our team has made. In fact, Chemours is leading the industry in reducing FOC emissions and advancing analytical and abatement technologies to reach our 2030 goal.

At Chemours, sustainability is central to everything we do-including the products we make. Our chemistry is integral to modern life and to the new, green economy that rests on the performance of bold innovations. In fact, the technologies that will enable decarbonization, electrification, and a cleaner world depend on chemistry including clean hydrogen, semiconductors, coatings for durable and advanced infrastructure, heat pumps for electric vehicles or homes, and high-speed data, and so much more. Chemours products are essential to a sustainable future, and when made responsibly we can realize that future while protecting human health and the environment.

That is why we are backing our innovation and sustainable solutions with responsible manufacturing, strict emissions control, and a focus on improving end-of-life management. In other words, as we produce the materials needed for the new economy, we must also ensure that we protect people and the environment. As you'll see in the pages that follow, that's not a far-flung possibility, it's a reality happening today and Chemours is helping lead the way for others.

While chemistry enables the critical building blocks of a more sustainable world, it is people who bring it to life. In our Sustainability Report, you will see how Chemours strives to be the greatest place to work as well as a force for good in our communities, whether it's investing in STEM education or technical training programs, expanding our certified nature preserves, hiring the best and most diverse talent, or creating a holistically safe workplace for every employee.

As you read through the pages of our report, you will discover many examples that showcase our chemistry as both responsible and essential. You'll also see the progress we have made as well as our plans to continue challenging ourselves to achieve more. That is why I'm excited to renew Chemours' commitment to our goals and our pledge of ongoing support to the 10 principles of the United Nations Global Compact. I want to thank you for joining us on this journey, and I invite you to learn more about what makes Chemours a different kind of chemistry company.

Mark Newman is the President and CEO of The Chemours Company, a different kind of chemistry company whose products impact every part of modern day living and enable a greener, low carbon future. Read more in Chemours' new Sustainability Report here.

